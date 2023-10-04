Patriots vs. Saints: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more

There is no way around it: the New England Patriots, and their starting quarterback in particular, are in dire need of some positive momentum coming off a 38-3 shellacking at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys. Will they get it in Week 5?

Standing between them and that goal are the 2-2 New Orleans Saints, who will visit Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The Saints as a team are quite similar to the Patriots: their offense has struggled, their defense has looked good, and they too suffered a lopsided defeat in their most recent game.

Something’s gotta give.

