New England Patriots links 10/04/23 - The replacements: Who steps up, how Pats adjust

“- Shane Falco: Why me?- Jimmy McGinty: I look at you and I see two men: the man you are, and the man you ought to be. Someday those two will meet. Should make for a hell of a football player.”

“- Jimmy McGinty: You know what separates the winners from the losers? - Shane Falco: The score. - Jimmy McGinty: No, getting back on the horse after getting kicked in the teeth.”

Shane Falco: “You’re playing and you think everything is going fine. Then one thing goes wrong. And then another. And another. You try to fight back, but the harder you fight, the deeper you sink. Until you can’t move... you can’t breathe... because you’re in over your head. Like quicksand.”

Reporter: “What will [the team] need to get back into this ball game?” -Jimmy McGinty: Heart. [asked to clarify] Gotta have heart. [taps chest] Miles and miles of heart.”

