Patriots vs. Saints Thursday injury report: 10 remain limited participants for New England

There were no changes in participation for the New England Patriots during Thursday’s work on New Orleans Saints.

Two remained absent from practice. Ten others remained limited.

Here’s the second injury report heading into Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

LB Matthew Judon (elbow)

CB Christian Gonzalez (shoulder)

Saints

TE Juwan Johnson (calf)

TE Jimmy Graham (not injury related — rest)

G Andrus Peat (concussion)

S Lonnie Johnson (hamstring)

Moves to injured reserve are imminent for New England’s sidelined starters on defense. Judon, the perennial Pro Bowl outside linebacker, underwent surgery to repair a torn lower bicep tendon on Wednesday. And Gonzalez, the reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month at cornerback, is set for labrum surgery after suffering a dislocated shoulder in last weekend’s 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. As for New Orleans, four members of the active roster continued to sit out practice.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (thigh)

RB Ty Montgomery (illness)

OT Riley Reiff (knee)

G Cole Strange (knee)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

DT Davon Godchaux (ankle)

DE Trey Flowers (foot)

CB Jonathan Jones (ankle)

CB Shaun Wade (shoulder)

S Cody Davis (knee)

Saints

QB Derek Carr (right shoulder)

OT Ryan Ramczyk (not injury related — rest)

OT Landon Young (hip)

CB Paulson Adebo (hamstring)

New England opened the 21-day return windows for Reiff, Flowers and Davis as the week got underway. All three veterans had been placed on either injured reserve or physically unable to perform as the calendar turned to the regular season. But the lone two additions to the limited on Wednesday stayed at that level of participation on Thursday. Dealing with a thigh ailment, Stevenson has totaled 251 scrimmage yards and one touchdown through four games for the backfield. And Montgomery, who has worked as the team’s kickoff returner and spelled as a rusher and receiver, is dealing with an illness. The Patriots had downgraded Strange and Jones from questionable on the eve of last Sunday’s matchup at AT&T Stadium. The left guard has missed two starts this fall because of a knee injury, while the cornerback last started against the Philadelphia Eagles because of an ankle injury.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

No players listed

Saints

TE Foster Moreau (ankle)

C Erik McCoy (knee)

DT Bryan Bresee (illness)

No Patriots were upgraded to full participation on Thursday, but two joined Moreau in that capacity for the Saints. At center, McCoy had opened the week as limited due to a knee injury. And at defensive tackle, the rookie first-rounder in Bresee was previously sidelined due to an illness.