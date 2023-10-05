Patriots rooting guide: Who New England fans should root for in Thursday Night Football

The NFL season flips to Week 5 which will be kicked off Thursday night between the Chicago Bears (+6) and Washington Commanders (-6).

From a New England (+1) perspective, here’s who Patriots fans should be rooting for. Welcome to our Thursday night Patriots Rooting Guide for Week 5.

8:15 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears (0-4) at Washington Commanders (2-2): Go Commanders! While it is an all NFC matchup, the Commanders do reside on New England’s schedule. A win from Washington would positively impact the Patriots strength of scheduled.

