J.C. Jackson resolves legal issues after rejoining Patriots via trade

The legal questions surrounding cornerback J.C. Jackson upon his return to the New England Patriots have been answered.

The 27-year-old, for whom an arrest warrant had been issued last month, appeared in Attleboro District Court on Thursday. According to David Linton of the Sun Chronicle, he admitted to violating the terms of his probation from a 2020 speeding incident and paid a $300 fine for reckless driving.

The outstanding driving to endanger charge against him will be dropped if he completes an online course. Jackson allegedly was caught by police driving around 100 mph on Route 1 back in October 2020, during his first stint with the Patriots.

“He completely fixed everything with great élan,” Steven Goldwyn, Jackson’s lawyer, said. “He takes full responsibility. Everything is beautiful.”

Jackson originally started his NFL career with the Patriots but left the team in March 2022 to sign a five-year, $82.5 million free agency contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. After appearing in just seven games for his new club over the last two seasons, he was traded back to New England on Wednesday.

The Patriots and Chargers agreed to a late-round pick swap in the 2025 NFL Draft to complete the transaction, with L.A. also paying a majority of his salary this year. Jackson was spotted at practice on Thursday afternoon.

Whether or not he will suit up for this week’s game against the New Orleans Saints remains to be seen. The Patriots will host the NFC South squad at Gillette Stadium on Sunday for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.