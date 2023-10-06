New England Patriots links 10/06/23 - Week 5 Patriots vs. Saints: Previews, matchups, keys to victory

Reading the previews for Patriots-Saints this week isn’t doing much to boost my confidence. Sure there are plenty of ways for New England to come out with a win, and if last week wasn’t the debacle that it was, I don’t think many fans would be worried about New Orleans. The experts who get paid to pick games however are tortured by this one. No one wants to touch it because frankly, both offenses are terrible. Neither Mac Jones nor Derek Carr inspire any assurance that this time things will be different.

Nothing radical has to change. For the Patriots to win it comes down to the same things: Ball security, Mac making good decisions, O-line offering protection, getting the run game going, tackling, no stupid penalties. Also, if the defense could create more turnovers, that would be great.

The loss of Christian Gonzalez and Matt Judon will hurt, no question. I’m curious to see how the coaches will try to replace what their effectiveness. Rookie Keion White will be thrown into the fire with more snaps and I’m looking forward to watching what he can bring. Could be fun. Go Pats!

