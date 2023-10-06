Patriots vs. Saints Friday injury report: Trent Brown among New England’s 10 questionable

The New England Patriots will host the New Orleans Saints with a list of 10 questionable.

Starting left tackle Trent Brown was added to the injury report on Friday after a chest ailment kept him limited during the final practice of the week. Missing one September matchup while in the NFL’s concussion protocol, the veteran has played 73 percent of the offensive snaps this fall.

Here are the rest of the game statuses heading into the 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

OUT

Patriots

LB Matthew Judon (elbow)

CB Christian Gonzalez (shoulder)

Saints

TE Juwan Johnson (calf)

OT Landon Young (hip)

S Lonnie Johnson (hamstring)

The Patriots officially ruled out two defensive starters to conclude Saints prep. Moves to injured reserve are ahead for both Judon and Gonzalez, who departed from last Sunday’s 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. The perennial Pro Bowl outside linebacker has since undergone surgery to repair a torn lower bicep tendon. And the cornerback, the reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month, suffered a torn labrum in addition to a dislocated shoulder and is expected to miss the rest of 2023.

QUESTIONABLE

Patriots

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (thigh)

OT Trent Brown (chest)

OT Riley Reiff (knee)

G Cole Strange (knee)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

DT Davon Godchaux (ankle)

DE Trey Flowers (foot)

CB Jonathan Jones (ankle)

CB Shaun Wade (shoulder)

S Cody Davis (knee)

Saints

QB Derek Carr (right shoulder)

OT James Hurst (ankle)

G Andrus Peat (concussion)

CB Paulson Adebo (hamstring)

Three members of New England’s questionable have yet to be activated from reserve lists and to 53-man roster. But Stevenson, limited for three straight practices because of a thigh injury, has totaled 251 scrimmage yards and one touchdown in 2023. New England’s lead running back now carries a questionable game status along with his left tackle. As for Strange and Jones, both starters had been downgraded from questionable prior to last weekend’s road trip. A knee injury has held the guard out of two starts this season, while an ankle injury has sidelined the cornerback since his opening start versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Elsewhere, the Patriots cleared rusher, receiver and returner Ty Montgomery from the injury report on Friday following an illness.