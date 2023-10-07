Newly acquired J.C. Jackson reportedly set to play for Patriots on Sunday

The New England Patriots officially acquired J.C. Jackson on Thursday, but that reportedly won’t stop the cornerback from suiting up on Sunday.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Jackson is expected to play in Week 5 when the Patriots take on the New Orleans Saints.

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson, listed as questionable with a thigh injury, is expected to play in Sunday's game vs the Saints, per sources.



It also sounds like CB J.C. Jackson, acquired from the Chargers this week, will play in the game. (He didn't need to learn the defense.) — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) October 7, 2023

Before departing for Los Angeles in free agency, Jackson spent the first four seasons of his career with New England after signing with the team as an unrestricted free agent in 2018.

As Graziano notes, the cornerback’s previous knowledge of the defense will play a large part in Jackson being able to play in Week 5 despite being back with the team for just four days.

Health is also a concern for Jackson as he suffered a torn patellar tendon last season. While he admitted to Los Angeles reporters last week that he was still not “100 percent,” Jackson was not listed on New England’s injury report this week after practicing Thursday and Friday.

The Patriots swung the deal for Jackson after injuries decimated their cornerback room. New England officially placed rookie Christian Gonzalez on the injured reserve on Saturday, where he joined second-year cornerbacks Jack and Marcus Jones.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones has also missed the Patriots last two games with a lingering ankle injury. While he remained limited throughout the week, Bill Belichick noted the veteran is progressing well and appears to have “a chance” to suit up on Sunday.

“It’s good to have Jonathan back out there this week,” Belichick said on Friday. “He did some things last week and was able to do more this week. So, coming to the end of the week and see where we are with him, but certainly a lot closer than he was this time last week.

“It will probably be today, maybe tomorrow, that we’ll make a decision on this, but I’d say that he’s got a chance.”

Additionally, Graziano notes that running back Rhamondre Stevenson is also expected to play against New Orleans.

Stevenson was added to New England’s injury report this week with a thigh injury that left him limited, but the back appeared to be trending upwards after the Patriots did not elevate running back Kevin Harris off the practice squad.

Sunday’s kickoff against the Saints is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.