NFL Week 5 Sunday games: Patriots rooting guide, picks, open thread, and more

The New England Patriots are back home this week for a 1 p.m. kickoff against the New Orleans Saints. As New England looks to get back in the win column, it’s another busy slate around the rest of the NFL despite our first taste of bye weeks.

Lets get right into this week’s Patriots Rooting Guide!

9:30 a.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) at Buffalo Bills (3-1): Go Jaguars! We are back in London for another early start to our football Sunday. New England will root for Jacksonville against the AFC East Buffalo Bills. | NFL Network

1:00 p.m. ET

Houston Texans (2-2) at Atlanta Falcons (2-2): Go Falcons! In an AFC vs. NFC matchup, the Patriots will take the side of the opposing conference. | FOX

Carolina Panthers (0-4) at Detroit Lions (3-1): Go good game! An all NFC matchup then has no major impact on the Patriots. | FOX

Tennessee Titans (2-2) at Indianapolis Colts (2-2): Go Colts! While this game features two AFC teams, Indianapolis falls on New England’s schedule. A win would boost the Patriots strength of schedule. | CBS

New York Giants (1-3) at Miami Dolphins (3-1): Go Giants (gross)! While it’s not ideal to root for New York, old friend Brian Daboll and the Giants take on the AFC East Dolphins. | FOX

Baltimore Ravens (3-1) at Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2): Go Steelers! Another all AFC matchup, but the Steelers reside on the Patriots’ schedule this season. | CBS

4:05 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals (1-3) at Arizona Cardinals (1-3): Go Cardinals! An a battle between opposing conferences, the Patriots will root for the Cardinals in the NFC. | FOX

Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) at Los Angeles Rams (2-2): Go Eagles! Another all NFC battle, but the Eagles were on New England’s schedule. | FOX

4:25 p.m. ET

New York Jets (1-3) at Denver Broncos (1-3): Go Broncos! The final AFC East game of the week, where New England will look for Denver to knock off the Jets. | CBS

Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) at Minnesota Vikings (1-3): Go Vikings! A matchup between an AFC and NFC team, so New England will again side with the opposing conference. | CBS

8:20 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys (3-1) at San Francisco 49ers (4-0): Go Cowboys! The Sunday slate ends with perhaps the game of the week and New England will side with Dallas for strength of schedule reasons. | NBC

Make sure to check down below for the Pats Pulpit staff’s best picks today, while also heading to the comment section to discuss anything from Week 4 of the NFL season.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.