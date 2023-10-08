Share All sharing options for: Patriots vs. Saints: New Orleans extends lead to 21-0 in second quarter

The New England Patriots are back in Foxboro after a pair of road games, where they will also hope to get back in the win column against the New Orleans Saints. If not, New England will fall to 1-4 on the year — and further behind in what is shaping up to be a competitive race for playoff spots in the AFC.

Follow along with us below live from Gillette Stadium.

Live Score: (1-3) Patriots 0 : 21 Saints (2-2)

Sunday, October 8, 1:00 p.m. ET | Gillette Stadium, Foxboro MA | Broadcast information | Inactives | Game day roster

First Quarter

The Patriots won the coin toss and deferred, putting Derek Carr and the Saints on the field first to begin Sunday’s contest. New England started with Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings along the edge, with Myles Bryant and Jonathan Jones at cornerback. The Saints started with two straight touches for Alvin Kamara, before Carr hit Michael Thomas for 14 yards on third-down. After Carr and Kamara picked up another first-down on back-to-back runs, Shaun Wade then broke up a pass to Michael Thomas before Ja’Whaun Bentley got home off a simulated pressure for a sack on third-down. New Orleans then punted.

Jabrill Peppers fair caught New Orleans’ punt at the six-yard line, which is where Mac Jones started the Patriots first drive of the game. After an eight-yard rush by Rhamondre Stevenson to start the drive, Jones fired an incompletion to Kendrick Bourne off play-action, before failing to hit Hunter Henry on third-and-two down the field. New England then punted, where a low snap from Joe Cardona led to just a 26-yard punt.

The Saints started their next possession in New England’s territory, but were not able to take advantage of the field position. A false start set New Orleans up with a third-and-nine, where Carr’s pass went off of Jimmy Graham’s hands. The punt from New England’s 39-yard line bounced into the end zone.

New England’s second drive of the game ended with disaster, as Jones saw a repeat of last week’s game against Dallas. Trying to do too much while under pressure on third-down, his pass was intercepted by Tyrann Mathieu who returned it 27 yards for a touchdown. [Patriots 0 : 7 Saints]

Trailing 7-0, two touches to Ezekiel Elliott and Ty Montgomery set New England up with a third-and-seven. Under pressure, Jones lofted a pass downfield to Demario Douglas who hauled it in for a 24-yard gain. The play stood after review and an unnecessary roughness added on 15 more yards. That was all the success New England’s offense found, as Chad Ryland then pushed a 48-yard field goal wide left.

The Saints began at their own 38-yard line following the miss, where Carr connected with Thomas on third-and-11 for a 26-yard completion. Two plays later, Carr then found Rashid Shaheed for 25 yards to move the ball inside the 10. On third-and-goal, Kamara plunged it in for a score. [Patriots 0 : 14 Saints]

Second Quarter

Finding themselves again in a double-digit deficit, the Patriots started their next drive on their own 17-yard line after a Montgomery return. They quickly went three-and-out, as Jones fired a jump ball incompletion to DeVante Parker on third-down. New England punted, which featured another poor snap from Joe Cardona.

Starting at their own 41-yard line, rookie Kendre Miller broke free for a 33-yard catch and run. The Saints then worked themselves inside the 10-yard line on a trio of runs, where Carr then found Chris Olave for a score. [Patriots 0 : 21 Saints]

The Patriots picked up a pair of first downs after two straight touches on the ground to Elliott and then an illegal use of hands penalty on New Orleans. The offense then stalled, as Jones’ third-down pass again fell incomplete down the left sideline to Parker.

Baringer’s punt started New Orleans at their own 16-yard line, where they needed just a handful of plays to march across midfield. Following the two-minute warning, Carr lofted a third-down pass down field to Olave but the receiver was not able to get both feet inbounds. New Orleans punted.

Taking over at their own 18 with 1:03 left int he half, Jones hit Parker to start the drive along the sideline for 14 yards. Jones then connected with Bourne over the middle for 15 yards before Bourne drew a 14-yard pass interference on the next play. New Orleans then got home for a sack to push the Patriots back, where Jones was then sacked again on third-down. They punted after a New Orleans timeout.

The Saints took a knee after just a 10-yard return.

Third Quarter