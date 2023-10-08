Patriots vs. Saints: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The New England Patriots return to Gillette Stadium in Week 5 where they hope to get back in the win column against the New Orleans Saints.

Here is all the broadcast information you need to Sunday’s game.

Week 5: Patriots vs. Saints

Kickoff: Sunday, Oct. 8, 1:00 p.m. ET

Stadium: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA

Broadcast: CBS, WBZ-TV Channel 4

Live stream: NFL+, YouTube/YouTube TV (via NFL Sunday Ticket), Paramount+

Mobile: Patriots app, NFL app, SiriusXM app

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub, SiriusXM (New England: 230, New Orleans: 389), Compass Media Networks

Odds: Patriots -1 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

SB Nation Affiliate: Canal Street Chronicles

