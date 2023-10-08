The New England Patriots return home from a disappointing trip to Texas to face the New Orleans Saints as 1-point favorites in Week 5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Patriots will look to get themselves out of an early 1-3 hole by defeating the visitors from the NFC South.

Here are some prop bets we like while you follow along with the action.

Taysom Hill, Under 15.5 Rushing Yards (-110): While Taysom Hill is averaging over 25 yards per game on the ground, that’s boosted by a 75-yard game at Carolina. He has rushed for 12, 10, and 4 yards in the other three games this season. The Patriots have a tough run defense that should be able to contain the designed QB-rush game when Hill is on the field.

Demario Douglas, Over 16.5 Receiving Yards (-120): Slot receivers have done well against the Saints this season, and Douglas has been New England’s best separator against man coverage. Douglas has gotten more involved in the offense the past two weeks as JuJu Smith-Schuster has seen his role decline, and he has a chance to bring some “pop” to an offense that badly needs it. I expect him to be heavily involved this Sunday.

Josh Uche, Over 0.25 Sacks (+165); Deatrich Wise Jr., Over 0.25 Sacks (+150): Derek Carr has been sacked at least twice in every game this season, and New England’s pass rush remains fearsome even with Matt Judon sidelined for the time being. At plus money, betting on either Josh Uche or Deatrich Wise to pick up at least half a sack with Judon out seems like a good bet. If you don’t want to pick, you could grab both.