Report: December marks ‘realistic’ return date for star pass rusher Matthew Judon

Shortly after undergoing surgery on his biceps on Wednesday, New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon took to Instagram to share a brief message: “I will be back.”

Apparently, the star pass rusher meant this season.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Judon has a “good chance” to be back with the team this season based on how well the 31-year-old’s surgery went. Rapoport added that December appears to be a “realistic goal” for his return.

Matt Judon, who underwent surgery to repair a torn biceps tendon, has not yet been placed on IR. Regardless, based on how the surgery went, there is a good chance he's back before the end of the year. December appears to be a realistic goal. https://t.co/Y95UfIr9jJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 7, 2023

Judon suffered the torn biceps tendon late in the Patriots Week 4 loss when he attempted to bring down a Dallas Cowboys ball carrier. Despite electing surgery this week, New England has not yet placed the star pass rusher on the injured reserve.

The Patriots will now have to turn elsewhere to help replace Judon’s production, who led the team with 4.0 sacks this season after posting a career-high 15.5 sacks in 2022. That will start with pass rushers Josh Uche and Christian Barmore, while rookie Keion White should receive more snaps moving forward.

If the absence of the man in red sleeves proves too much, then Judon’s potential return in two months may not mean much for New England, who currently sits at 1-3.