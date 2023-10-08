Patriots vs. Saints inactives: Cole Strange misses second straight game

The New England Patriots will host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, trying to get their season back on track and improve to 2-3 on the year. In order to do that, however, they will have to overcome missing several starting players who recently suffered injuries.

Let’s take a look at the inactives list to find out who is and isn’t able to partake in the contest.

Patriots inactives

OT Calvin Anderson

WR Kayshon Boutte

QB Will Grier

LB Matthew Judon

G Cole Strange

OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

New England had 12 players listed on their final injury report of the week, a number that was reduced by one when rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez was sent to injured reserve. Of the other 11 players, four will not participate in the game versus New Orleans: Matthew Judon, who was already ruled out with an elbow injury, as well as Cole Strange — the second straight game the starting left guard has missed with a knee issue suffered Week 3.

Two others, meanwhile, have not been activated from the physically unable to perform list: defensive end Trey Flowers (foot) and special teamer Cody Davis (knee) remain out as well.

The rest is good to go. That means that the Patriots can count on running back Rhamondre Stevenson (thigh), offensive linemen Trent Brown (chest) and Riley Reiff (knee), defensive tackles Christian Barmore (knee) and Davon Godchaux (ankle), and cornerbacks Jonathan Jones (ankle) and Shaun Wade (shoulder).

For Riley Reiff, the game will mark his season debut; the offseason trade acquisition was activated from injured reserve on Saturday. Also back in the lineup is cornerback J.C. Jackson, whom the Patriots reacquired via trade from the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this week.

Saints inactives

CB Lonnie Johnson

TE Juwan Johnson

QB Jake Luton

G Andrus Peat

WR A.T. Perry

DE Kyle Phillips

OT Landon Young

The Saints will be without two members of their starting lineup. Tight end Juwan Johnson had already been ruled out with a calf injury, while guard Andrus Peat (concussion) joined him on the inactives list on Sunday.