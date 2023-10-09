NFL Week 5 Monday Night Football: Patriots rooting guide, picks, open thread, and more

Week 5 of the NFL season wraps up in Las Vegas, as Josh McDaniels’ Raiders welcome the Green Bay Packers to Sin City.

Welcome to our Patriots rooting guide for Monday night.

8:15 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers (2-2) at Las Vegas Raiders (1-3): Go good game! This is an interesting matchup from a Patriots perspective, which mostly centers around the Raiders. While they are in the AFC, Vegas could be a team battling it out with New England in the draft pick department.

A Raiders win would also move them ahead of New England at 2-3, but Vegas is also on the Patriots’ schedule - directly impacting their own strength of schedule. Reminder that if two teams have the same record, the team with the worst strength of schedule gets the earlier pick in the draft.

So pick your side, sit back, and hopefully enjoy a good game to end the week!

Check down below to see Pats Pulpit’s picks tonight and head to the comment section to further discuss Monday night’s games.

