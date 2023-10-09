New England Patriots links 10/09/23 - Patriots flatline in 34-0 loss to Saints

Woof. The angry words started up when the New England Patriots’ first series went three-and-out. It was carryover contention from last week.

Not wanting to listen to another three-plus hours of the same ranting, I was literally in the middle of defending Mac Jones when unfortunately for my point, and for all of us, Mac Jones threw an interception less than a minute into his second drive. His day didn’t get much better. I gave up and just let the airing of grievances take over. Eventually a “Bad News Bears” style of humor took hold and the steam was released. Not quite the birthday celebration I had planned for my hubby, but we ended up having a fun day.

Forget Mac forgetting how to play football, the weak offensive line, forget the receivers treating the ball like a hot potato, the Patriots were playing scared from the start. No confidence. Dead men walking. I’m all for the team’s new mantra, “starting over”, but we’ll see what it means and what changes. This is only Week 5 — I’m not on the “Tank” bandwagon just yet.

