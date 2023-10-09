Jeremiah Pharms Jr. reverted to the New England Patriots’ practice squad on Monday after serving as a standard elevation against the New Orleans Saints.

The 34-0 shutout loss at Gillette Stadium marked the second appearance in as many weeks for the defensive lineman.

Pharms, 26, recorded 14 snaps and his first career tackle beyond the preseason on a one-yard carry by running back Kendre Miller in the final quarter. He had made his debut the Sunday prior against the Dallas Cowboys before reverting.

Undrafted out of Sacramento City College, San Joaquin Delta College and Friends University in 2019, Pharms made previous stops with the Champions Indoor Football League’s Wichita Force and the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers. His initial reps in an NFL training camp arrived in 2022.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive tackle remained on New England’s practice squad for the entirety of last campaign and was retained on a futures contract in January. He cleared waivers in August following the league’s 53-man roster deadline.

Per regular season, three elevations are permitted per player before requiring a move to the active roster. Linebacker Calvin Munson and wide receiver Jalen Reagor both earned call-ups in September.

The Patriots, now at 1-4, visit the Las Vegas Raiders next Sunday. Kickoff at Allegiant Stadium is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.