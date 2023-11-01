Examining the roster ties between Patriots, Commanders ahead of Week 9

While there isn’t a laundry list of current connections between the New England Patriots and Washington Commanders, there are four players who have part of both locker rooms.

Half of whom now reside on the active roster in the NFC East. The other half now reside on the practice squad in the AFC East.

Here’s a glance through the ex-Patriots and ex-Commanders ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

WASHINGTON

Jacoby Brissett, quarterback — Selected by New England in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft at No. 91 overall, Brissett set out on a depth chart featuring Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo. The North Carolina State product would appear in three games, starting two, during his rookie season. He completed 34-of-55 passes for 400 yards over that span while adding 83 yards on the ground to go with his first touchdown and first victory. A stint on injured reserve and a Super Bowl LII ring followed before Brissett was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett. The 30-year-old quarterback made subsequent stops with the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns prior to reaching a one-year, $10 million deal with Washington in March. Through 76 career games and 48 starts, his career has spanned 10,350 passing yards, 896 rushing yards and 63 total touchdowns.

De’Jon Harris, linebacker — A member of the Patriots’ 2020 undrafted class, Harris agreed to terms on contract that carried $140,000 in combined guarantees. The linebacker out of Arkansas would be waived at the league’s 53-man roster deadline following his rookie preseason. He went on to spend that regular season on the practice squad of the Green Bay Packers while twice serving as a standard elevation. A month after going unclaimed in the fall of 2021, Harris caught on with Washington’s practice squad. The 25-year-old has appeared in 13 games since then on the way to recording a handful of tackles and his first career sack. Promoted to the active roster in October, Harris stands with 58 snaps on special teams this campaign with the Commanders.

NEW ENGLAND

William Bradley-King, defensive end — After visiting Foxborough for a workout, Bradley-King signed to New England’s practice squad in October. The 25-year-old defensive lineman had been released from Washington’s practice squad the weekend prior. He was chosen by the Commanders in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL draft at No. 240 overall. The former transfer from Arkansas State to Baylor appeared in four games during his stay with the organization that filled out his card. Across 83 snaps on defense, Bradley-King had a hand in seven tackles and a half-sack.

Breon Borders, cornerback — The Patriots added Borders to the practice squad midway through September after he had been released by the Atlanta Falcons at the August deadline. Since going undrafted out of Duke in 2017, the 28-year-old has gone on to tour double-digit NFL clubs. Count Washington among the previous. During the final month of the 2019 season, Borders was signed to the 53-man roster off the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad and checked into one game from there before being released the next March. Across 32 games, including six starts, the veteran cornerback has notched seven pass deflections, one interception, one fumble recovery and 42 tackles.