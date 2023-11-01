Patriots Power Rankings: Week 9 House of Horrors

The Pats are No. 1! New England is the best worst team in the entire AFC. In fact, the team currently holds what would be the highest draft pick in the Bill Belichick era. Fans who’ve been around a while are still faintly familiar with the whiff of that losing mentality. But there’s a big difference between then and now.

Back in the days before Bill Parcells and Robert Kraft, the team was a soap opera. To the rest of the NFL it was a joke. Unstable ownership, constant and sometimes bizarre tensions erupted between ownership, the front office, coaches, and the players — even opposing players got involved.

Today’s fan knows the feeling of being the No. 1 franchise as a rule, not an exception. They’ve known effective ownership and having a Hall of Fame coach game-planning each week. On top of that they had the Greatest of All Time franchise quarterback making the magic happen on the field. The view from the basement isn’t even remotely satisfactory anymore after residing in the NFL penthouse for 20 years.

To a fanbase that used to complain of a down year that lasted one season at 9-7, this is new territory. In the middle of the fourth year post-Tom Brady, the franchise is still in limbo — not yet anchored with a quarterback of the future, and not able to stay afloat with the talent on the roster. They’re experiencing what every other team has had to go through, some a lot more than once: a genuine rebuild.

So, hang in there and take a dose of YouTube highlights when the going gets rough.

GO PATS!!

Around the AFC East:

Miami Dolphins (6-2) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (6-2)

Buffalo Bills (5-3) at Cincinnati Bengals (4-3)

New York Jets (4-3) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (3-4)

New England Patriots (2-6) vs. Washington Commanders (3-5)

AFC Matchups:

Baltimore Ravens (6-2) vs. Seattle Seahawks (5-2)

Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) - Bye week

Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) vs. Tennessee Titans (3-4)

Cleveland Browns (4-3) vs. Arizona Cardinals (1-6)

Houston Texans (3-4) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4)

Las Vegas Raiders (3-5) vs. New York Giants (2-6)

Indianapolis Colts (3-5) at Carolina Panthers (1-6)

Denver Broncos (3-5) - Bye week

***********************************************************************

26th - Staff (The Score): Points have been hard to come by for New England’s offense. The Patriots have been held to 20 or fewer points an NFL-leading seven times this season. [+1]

27th - Karen Guregian (MassLive): The Patriots were considered a “trap game” for the Dolphins with KC looming ahead. How the mighty have fallen. [-2]

27th - Staff (The Ringer): The Patriots fell to 2-6 following their 31-17 loss in Miami in Week 8, and the game wasn’t even that close—New england scored on some short fields but had only one real touchdown drive. Now all eyes go to the trade deadline. But even that might be complicated. WR Kendrick Bourne, one of the team’s most tradable players, reportedly tore his ACL on Sunday. Pass rusher Josh Uche is another player the Patriots hare reportedly gotten calls on, but Uche is currently sidelined with ankle and toe injures that might dampen his market. Sellers or not the Patriots have shown through eight weeks that Mac Jones is no better than whatever is around him. [-1]

27th - Pete Prisco (CBS Sports): After a big win against the Bills, it was back to reality against Miami. They just aren’t a good team - even with Bill Belichick as coach. [-2]

27th - Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports): Receiver Kendrick Bourne had some good moments this season, including touchdowns in each of the Patriots’ past two games. He tore his ACL on Sunday and is done for the season. It’s another step back for a Patriots offense that doesn’t have a lot of talent. [nc]

27th - Jarrett Bailey (Touchdown Wire): Who would have thought that the win over the Bills didn’t mean the Patriots were all of a sudden in 2007 again? Oh, everybody? Swell. Moving along then. [nc]

27th - Matt Johnson (SportsNaut): There’s more than enough smoke coming out of Foxborough to believe the New England Patriots will be sellers at the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. This team wasn’t good to begin with and that was even before injuries struck. If Bill Belichick offloads talent for draft picks, the Patriots will be one of the worst NFL teams in the second half of the year. Then again, that might be what they want and need. [-4]

27th - Nate Davis (USA Today): With their leading receiver, WR Kendrick Bourne, tearing his ACL, hard to say where an offense that was going nowhere fast heads from here. [-3]

27th - Ryan Dunleavy (NY Post). [-1]

28th - Eric Edholm (NFL.com): It’ll be interesting if the Patriots turn into sellers at the deadline, even with injuries killing their depth almost everywhere. The naysayer might suggest they should hold off, with winnable games against the Commanders and Colts up next, but that seems shortsighted. I’d be willing to listen to offers for Josh Uche or Kyle Dugger, who had a huge game in Sunday’s loss to Miami. It’s not that they’re not good players, but they’re two of the few Patriots assets that could net something in return, and it’s not likely both would receive big extensions from New England in 2024. One would assume there’s another stripdown coming, although it’s hard to imagine what the offseason plan will be. The optimism sparked by the Bills win was short-lived, and reality has set back in. [nc]

28th - Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): The Patriots are trying their best to rev up their offense consistently around Mac Jones but don’t have a clear rushing or passing identity. The defense simply is breaking down without key personnel. [-2]

28th - NFL Nation (ESPN): When Mac Jones doesn’t throw an INT, the Patriots are 2-0. When Jones throws an INT, they are 0-6. This highlights the one area that continues to hold him back — the inability to avoid costly turnovers leading to points for the opposition. That showed up again late in the second quarter in a loss to the Dolphins on Sunday when Jones was picked by Jalen Ramsey and it turned into a field goal. On the season, Jones is 173-of-260 for 1,641 yards with 9 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. — Mike Reiss [-1]

28th - Josh Schrock (NBC Sports Chicago): The Patriots’ loss to the Dolphins laid bare the massive talent gap between the ‘Fins and the former kings of the AFC East. [-2]

28th - Consensus (Bleacher Report): The Mac Jones “era” in New England may be on its last legs. Jones put in another, um, yeah effort in Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins—19 completions in 28 attempts for just 161 yards, two scores and an absolute killer of an interception. ... A change to Bailey Zappe isn’t going to fix these Patriots. The offense lacks firepower, even more so now that wideout Kendrick Bourne is lost for the year with an ACL tear. The defense isn’t what it used to be. And the Jones era may not be the only one winding down in Beantown. [nc]

29th - Dalton Miller (Pro Football Network): The Patriots kept things close against Miami for about 40 minutes, but the Dolphins offense was too much for New England to get stops against continuously. But in reality, if not for a few Dolphins turnovers, this game might have gotten out of hand. [nc]

29th - Conor Orr (SI): Was anyone else, toward the end of the first quarter, wondering if their pick of the Patriots to win the AFC East would take hold? Just me? Then, Tyreek Hill got behind the defense, the Dolphins tied the score, and the unwinnable footrace began in earnest. New England had a chance to score a make-it-interesting touchdown in the third, but Mac Jones went down cradling the football like a person dropping his groceries. [-2]

31st - Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk): They’re currently 16th out of 16 teams in the AFC standings. [-3]

AVG RANK: 27.7 (-2.9)