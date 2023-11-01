New England Patriots links 11/01/23 - The ‘talent gap’ is real

The trade deadline came and went yesterday and, consistent with how the season has gone so far, the Patriots did not make any moves. Fans and pundits were itching for the team to “do something,” to sell, to at least show that they understood the 2023 roster isn’t getting the job done and change needs to happen.
Change for change’s sake isn’t necessarily a good thing. Giving Josh Uche away for a 5th-rounder wouldn’t have made anyone feel better about the team. The Vikings weren’t calling to desperately offer a high-round draft pick for Mac Jones to replace Kirk Cousins and his torn Achilles. It wasn’t hubris keeping Bill Belichick from deal-making - it was the lack of an offer worth the value of his players. That’s the reality.
Where does that leave us heading into Week 9? With a roster that can’t match up with other rosters at the top of the league. The team lacks star power support around Mac Jones, the few pieces that are head and shoulders above their opponents. Tom Brady used to make up for the talent gap, even in down years. He simply made skill position players look better than they may have been on other teams with a less-GOATy quarterback. He worked harder, played smarter and because of that, was a better team motivator on both sides of the ball.
Brady was the ultimate exception. That’s too much to put on anyone else. Bill Belichick has been able to build the roster a certain way, an effective way, because of Tom Brady and all the intangibles that came with his performance. He needs to realize his quarterback needs more help when he starts reshaping the roster for 2024.
- Transaction: Patriots place WR Kendrick Bourne on Injured Reserve.
- Evan Lazar reports that with a next-man-up mentality, young receivers Tyquan Thornton and Kayshon Boutte could get an opportunity to play.
