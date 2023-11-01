Ex-Patriots Josh McDaniels, Dave Ziegler out in Las Vegas

The biggest move of NFL trade deadline day was made after the trading window had already closed. As they announced late on Tuesday night, the Las Vegas Raiders have parted ways with head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.

Just 21 months after they joined the Silver and Black, owner Mark Davis pulled the plug on their tenure leading his franchise.

The Las Vegas Raiders have relieved Josh McDaniels and David Ziegler of their duties as head coach and general manager. “After much thought about what the Raiders need to move forward, I have decided to part ways with Josh and Dave. I want to thank them both for their hard work and wish them and their families nothing but the best,” said Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis.

In a follow-up statement, the Raiders announced that linebackers coach Antonio Pierce and assistant general manager Champ Kelly have been named the team’s interim head coach and interim GM, respectively.

For McDaniels and Ziegler, this puts an end to a disappointing two-year tenure in Las Vegas. Coming aboard from the New England Patriots in hopes of getting the struggling franchise back to relevance, they went 6-11 in their first season and have now been let go after leading the team to a 3-5 record halfway through their second year.

Several issues plagued the the team under the McDaniels/Ziegler dual leadership. Handing out contract extensions to quarterback Derek Carr and tight end Darren Waller only to part ways with them shortly thereafter, being in a contract dispute with running back Josh Jacobs, and the whole Chandler Jones saga were just three of the problems the organization encountered.

By NFL trade deadline day, Davis had apparently seen enough. As a consequence, the pair has now become the first firings of the season at their respective positions.