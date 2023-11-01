The NFL trade deadline is in the rear-view mirror, and no team was as active as the New England Patriots’ upcoming opponent. The Washington Commanders, owners of a 3-5 record, parted ways with two of their best players on Tuesday: edge defenders Chase Young and Montez Sweat — who ranked first and second on the team in sacks — were sent to San Francisco and Chicago, respectively.

Subtracting them from a defense that already ranked near the bottom of the league in most major statistical categories should, at least on paper, make the challenge an easier won for the Patriots. Obviously, though, they also have their fair share of issues even without parting ways with any of their players ahead of the trade deadline.

From that perspective, the Week 9 matchup between those two clubs projects as a relatively level affair: neither has convinced all too much this season, as their combined five wins this year illustrates.

The home team Patriots are listed as three-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, but this is a relatively even matchup between two underperforming teams.

So with that all said, let’s take a closer look at New England’s Week 9 opponent: players, key stats, injuries, and more.

Commanders key stats

The Commanders started their season 2-0 with wins over Arizona and Denver, but have since lost five of their next six games to drop below the .500 mark on the year. They also dropped into the bottom half of the league in most stats.

Record: 3-5 (3rd NFC East)

Offense: 21.4 points/game (t-17th), 319.6 yards/game (20th), -0.058 EPA/play (23rd)

Defense: 28.5 points/game (31st), 374.1 yards/game (29th), 0.065 EPA/play (28th)

Scoring differential: -57 (27th)

Turnover differential: 0 (t-15th)

The Washington offense has had some positive moments this season, but as a whole has been rather average. The defense, meanwhile, has been one of the worst in football through eight games: despite ranking 10th with 12 takeaways, the unit has been uneven throughout the year and incapable of stopping the opponent on a consistent basis — despite playing only three games against teams with a winning record this season so far.

Commanders 53-man roster

(Note: Roster up-to-date as of Wednesday, 7 a.m. ET; *indicates projected starter)

Quarterback (2): Sam Howell* (14), Jacoby Brissett (12)

Running back (4): Brian Robinson Jr.* (8), Antonio Gibson (24 | KR), Chris Rodriguez Jr. (23), Alex Armah (40 | FB)

Wide receiver (7): Terry McLaurin* (17), Jahan Dotson* (1), Curtis Samuel* (4), Dyami Brown (2), Byron Pringle (3), Jamison Crowder (83 | PR), Mitchell Tinsley (86)

Tight end (4): Logan Thomas* (82), John Bates (87), Cole Turner (85), Curtis Hodges (80)

Offensive tackle (4): Carles Leno* (72 | LT), Andrew Wylie* (71 | RT), Cornelius Lucas (78), Trent Scott (73)

Interior offensive line (5): Chris Paul* (75 | LG), Tyler Larsen* (69 | C), Sam Cosmi* (76 | RG), Nick Gates (63), Ricky Stromberg (53)

Interior defensive line (5): Daron Payne* (94), Jonathan Allen* (93), John Ridgeway III (91), Efe Obada (97), Phidarian Mathis (98)

Defensive edge (4): James Smith-Williams* (96), Casey Toohill* (95), Andre Jones Jr. (50), K.J. Henry (55)

Off-the-ball linebacker (4): Jamin Davis* (52), David Mayo (51), Khaleke Hudson (47), De’Jon Harris (45)

Cornerback (6): Bejamin St-Juste* (25), Kendall Fuller* (29), Emmanuel Forbes* (13), Danny Johnson (36), Christian Holmes (34), Jartavius Martin (20)

Safety (3): Kamren Curl* (31), Percy Buler* (35), Terrell Burgess (32)

Specialists (3): Joey Slye (6 | K), Tress Way (5 | P | H), Camaron Cheeseman (54 | LS)

Besides the changes along their defensive edge, the Commanders roster also underwent a shakeup along its offensive line recently. Starting left guard Saahdiq Charles went to injured reserve, with center Nick Gates benched in favor of Tyler Larsen. Their replacements and the group as a whole held up well versus Philadelphia last Sunday.

The biggest story heading into Week 9, however, is how Chase Young and Montez Sweat will be replaced. The Commanders do rank a respectable fifth in sacks (25) and 15th in quarterback pressure rate this season (23.2%), but the personnel changes eliminated much of the pass rush threat on that side of the ball.

Commanders reserves

Practice squad (15): OT Alex Akingbulu (62), WR Kazmeir Allen (10), DT Abdullah Anderson (92), OL Mason Brooks (61), CB Tariq Castro-Fields (26), S Sean Chandler (36), ED Jabril Cox (41), QB Jake Fromm (11), RB Derrick Gore (38), OL Jarryd Jones-Smith (60), S Joshua Kalu (30), DT Benning Potoa’e (79), DE Jooshua Pryor (59), WR Brycen Tremayne (89), CB Nick Whiteside (37)

Injured reserve (11): CB Troy Apke, DT David Bada, LB Cody Barton, DT Curtis Brooks, G Saahdiq Charles, G Braeden Daniels, TE Brandon Dillon, S Darrick Forrest, WR Dax Milne, S Jeremy Reeves, TE Armani Rogers

Suspended (1): ED Shaka Toney

The Commanders opted to be without Young and Sweat moving forward. Other starting-caliber players, meanwhile, will miss this week’s game for reasons beyond their control: linebacker Cody Barton and safety Darrick Forrest are both on injured reserve, as is guard Saahdiq Charles.

Commanders players to know

QB Sam Howell: Even though there was speculation they might have been in the market for a quarterback this year, the Commanders rolled with Howell. The sophomore has made the most out of the opportunity: working under first-year coordinator Eric Bieniemy he has completed 206 of 308 pass attempts (66.9%) for 2,146 yards with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He is not a world beater, but he is an efficient distributor of the football.

RB Brian Robinson Jr.: The Commanders’ leader in touches (108), scrimmage yards (517) and touchdowns (6), Robinson Jr. is a dual-threat at the running back position. He can attack between the tackles, but is also capable of moving out as a receiver and hauling in some passes.

WR Terry McLaurin: The Commanders have a talented group of wide receivers, with Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel all capable of putting pressure on defenses. The top dog in the room, however, is McLaurin: the 28-year-old is ranked first on the team with 42 receptions and 495 yards, while his two receiving touchdowns rank second behind only tight end Logan Thomas’ three.

DT Jonathan Allen: The aforementioned Chase Young and Montez Sweat ranked first and third, respectively, in quarterback pressures for the Commanders this season. The spot in between, and now atop the team’s list, belongs to Allen. The two-time Pro Bowler is a handful in the middle of the Washington defense as both a pass rusher and run defender.

ED James Smith-Williams and ED Casey Toohill: It remains to be seen how the Commanders will replace Young and Sweat, but Smith-Williams and Toohill appear to be next in line. The two have had some decent production in limited roles, combining for five sacks and 15 total quarterback pressures. That said, the drop-off from the predecessors and their 65 combined disruptions, will be notable.

CB Kendall Fuller: While the Commanders added Emmanuel Forbes in the first round of this year’s draft, Fuller is their nominal No. 1 at the cornerback position. Now in his second stint in Washington, the 28-year-old might be playing the best football of his career. While was credited with three touchdowns given up, he also leads the team with a pair of interceptions and has recovered a fumble.