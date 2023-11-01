Offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi becomes latest ex-Patriot fired by Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the process of cleaning house, and after firing two former members of the New England Patriots have now parted ways with a third. Offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi has been let go by the franchise, following the footsteps of head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated was first to report the move.

Lombardi arrived in Las Vegas alongside McDaniels and Ziegler during the 2022 offseason. While the Raiders did rank 12th in the league in scoring during the group’s first season at the helm, it dropped off significantly and currently ranks 30th while putting up an average of just 15.8 points per game.

In fact, the Raiders offense is the only one in the league yet to reach 20 points in a single game. The team’s only scoring output going beyond that mark — a 21-17 win over, coincidentally, the Patriots in Week 6 — saw the final two points scored via a safety.

Before joining the Raiders, Lombardi spent three seasons in New England. Originally joining the team as an offensive assistant in 2019, he was promoted to wide receivers coach the following offseason — holding that position for two years before leaving the organization to head to Nevada.

Lombardi was one of several assistant coaches who joined McDaniels in Las Vegas. Then-Patriots offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo and quality control/quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree also made the move.

For now, those two remain on the Raiders’ staff. With the team undergoing a major shakeup process, however, it would not be a surprise if they also left the club at one point either during or shortly after the 2023 season.