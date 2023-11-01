Mac Jones, Patriots offense struggling to hit deep passes despite opportunities

Over the first month of the NFL season, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones ranked eighth among qualified quarterbacks in average depth of target. He also ranked fourth in air yards per attempt.

Short story short, Jones and the Patriots offense were pushing the ball downfield. But, that trend has recently taken a turn for the worse.

Since Week 5, Jones’ average depth of target has dropped over two full yards — ranking 33rd in football in that span only ahead of Bears’ rookie Tyson Bagent. Additionally, he ranks 31st in air yards per attempt over the last month.

The Week 5 matchup against the New Orleans Saints marked the last time Jones completed a pass that traveled over 20 air yards. He’s attempted just three since —completing zero — to bring his season total to 4-of-23, the lowest completion rate (17.4 percent) in the league among qualified quarterbacks.

Another short story short: they have since not been able to push the ball downfield. According to offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, that has not been from the lack of trying.

“I mean we have to continue to try to get the ball down the field and we didn't do that on Miami,” O’Brien told reporters Tuesday. “The ball wasn’t thrown down the field, there were plays that were called that had elements of downfield throws in it and something else happened on the play.”

Following a fumble recovery to begin the second half, O’Brien did call for a shot play from the high red area on second-down. Wide receivers DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne are sent out on deep intersecting crossers, which results in Parker running free for a score.

However, Jones appears to be sped up and quickly decides to take the check down — even though he looks to have time to work his way to Parker.

It wasn't the only missed downfield opportunity for Jones against Miami. Later in the third quarter, O’Brien dials up another chance for an explosive play with Demario Douglas and Jalen Reagor on a ‘Yankee’ concept.

With the deep safety committing to Pop Douglas underneath, the speedy Reagor has separation for a deep shot play. Jones, however, hesitates and drops his eyes to the rush leading to a sack four-plus seconds after the ball was snapped.

“Really, for me, it’s just keep my eyes up and make sure I’m seeing everything with open vision,” Jones said Wednesday when asked how he can correct his deep ball woes. “That’s important as a quarterback, is try to see a lot but not too much, too. Keep my eyes, up, read the play out how it’s supposed to be read.

“For me, watching the film, where are my feet and my eyes at the top of the drop? That’s all important stuff for a quarterback, and every quarterback would say the same thing. Where are my feet and my eyes and how is the timing looking?”

For an offense struggling to consistently move the football and score points, hitting on these explosive play opportunities downfield will make things easier for New England — also helping by opening more room underneath.

While New England’s injuries to their pass catchers won't help the cause, the time is now for Jones and Co. to get back to striking downfield. They’ll have a strong opportunity to do so weekend against the Washington Commanders, who rank dead last in defending such passes of 20+ air yards, allowing the most completions and average yards per attempt.

“It’s the playing, it’s the coaching, it’s the design, it’s the execution,” O’Brien added. “Everything goes into it and we have to do a better job because like I said, there’s a lot of football left and we can still have the season that we want to have over the second half here if we can just really practice well and have a good week of communication between the coaches and players and really be ready to go on Sunday.”