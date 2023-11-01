It has been a busy few hours in the NFL. Not only did the trade deadline come and go on Tuesday afternoon, the first head coach and general manager firings of the season also took place when Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler were relieved of their duties by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Both of those events also have a connection to the New England Patriots. Head coach Bill Belichick, however, was in no mood to talk about it on Wednesday.

Instead, amid all the turmoil, he set the tone coming out of One Patriot Place: “Ready for Washington.”

Belichick gave exactly that answer when asked about New England not making any moves ahead of the trade deadline, despite speculation the team might have been open for business. However, the purported trade candidates led by edge Josh Uche all remained on the roster through the 4 p.m. ET deadline on Tuesday.

“If there was anything to talk about, we talked about it,” Belichick said about the club’s approach to the trading window closing. “If there wasn’t anything to talk about, then I worked on Washington, personnel people worked on personnel things.”

A total of six trades were made across the league on Tuesday, including two by a Commanders team that will visit Foxborough on Sunday: the club traded its top two sack leaders, sending Chase Young to San Francisco and Montez Sweat to Chicago. The Patriots, meanwhile, sat idle.

As Belichick pointed out, however, that did not mean that he and the personnel department would just wait for something to develop.

“If there’s something we need to talk about, then we talk about it,” he said. “If there isn’t something to talk about, we won’t just sit there and stare at each other all day. We both have other stuff to do. Their department, the coaching department — there’s other things going on. We’re not just going to sit there and stare at each other and see if the phone’s going to ring or there’s going to be something bold on the news, or whatever.”

Belichick also was asked his thoughts on the other big story of the day, namely McDaniels and Ziegler getting fired in Las Vegas. Both worked for the Patriots before leaving to join the Raiders during the 2022 offseason, meaning that there are natural ties between them and their former team.

But while Belichick had heard about the firings before his press conference on Wednesday, his focus — and his rallying cry — remained unchanged.

“I just heard about it this morning,” he said. “Again, just trying to get ready for Washington.”

When asked whether he would be interested in either of them returning to New England, it was more of the same.

“Just getting ready for Washington.”

The Patriots will host the Commanders at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff between the two teams is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.