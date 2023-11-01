Patriots vs. Commanders: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more

The New England Patriots return home for Week 9, hosting the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium. The game will be one between two teams heading in the wrong direction this season.

Whereas the Patriots dropped to 2-6 on the year last Sunday, and are now the bottom-ranked team in the AFC, the Commanders are only marginally better. At 3-5, they are also clearly below .500 and closer to the top of the draft board rather than playoff contention.

From that perspective, the game actually has the potential to shake up the current draft board quite a bit. Does it also have the potential to kickstart a late-season run for one of those teams as well? Unlikely, but you never know.

Regardless of how those questions will be answered, we here at Pats Pulpit will do our best to keep you informed and up to date before, during, and after the game. So, in order not to miss any news or analysis from the Patriots’ Week 9 contest versus the Colts, please make sure to bookmark and regularly re-visit this story stream.