Patriots vs. Commanders Wednesday injury report: Trent Brown among four non-participants for New England

The New England Patriots returned to the practice fields without four members of the active roster.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker, tight end Pharaoh Brown as well as offensive tackles Trent Brown and Calvin Anderson were missing from Wednesday’s preparations for the Washington Commanders.

Here’s the first injury report ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

WR DeVante Parker (concussion)

TE Pharaoh Brown (back)

OT Trent Brown (ankle, knee)

OT Calvin Anderson (illness)

Commanders

WR Curtis Samuel (toe)

C Ricky Stromberg (knee)

DT Jonathan Allen (not injury related — vet rest)

CB Kendall Fuller (not injury related — vet rest)

The Patriots officially moved receiving leader Kendrick Bourne to injured reserve on Tuesday due to a torn ACL. And of the four sidelined on Wednesday, three were active for the 31-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Starting out wide, Parker entered the NFL’s concussion protocol following a helmet-to-helmet collision at Hard Rock Stadium. At tight end and left tackle, meanwhile, Pharaoh Brown and Trent Brown respectively stayed in for 40 percent and 100 percent of the offensive snaps. The latter had been limited throughout last week because of ankle and knee injuries after previously dealing with a chest injury.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

OT Vederian Lowe (ankle)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder)

LB Josh Uche (ankle, toe)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (hamstring)

CB Jonathan Jones (knee)

CB Myles Bryant (chest)

Commanders

TE Logan Thomas (heel)

S Percy Butler (calf)

After ruling out the sidelined Anderson on last Friday’s injury report, the Patriots downgraded Lowe and Uche from questionable game statuses before traveling to South Florida. The bookends on opposite sides of the ball were among seven limited to begin work on the Commanders. The same level of participation went for Bentley. New England’s defensive captain and signal-caller was not seen in full pads during the media portion of practice, however. He departed 20 snaps and six tackles in versus Miami due to a hamstring issue.