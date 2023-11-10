PostPulpit Mailbag: Would New England currently pick up Mac Jones’ fifth-year option?

The New England Patriots arrived in Germany earlier today with plenty of questions and seemingly little answers in their luggage. So, let’s waste no time this week and get to your questions in this edition of the #PostPulpit mailbag.

@SimonWagstaff16 Is Mac Jones good?

First things first, we can again acknowledge Mac’s situation is not ideal. While his line has improved since Michael Onwenu has moved to tackle (third lowest pressure rate in past three weeks), Jones is now throwing to a group of pass catchers that does not strike any fear into any opposing defenses. Against Washington, roughy 30 percent of Jones’ throws were into contested windows — a career-high.

With that being said, Jones is simply leaving too many plays on the field. There were a handful of misses on Sunday that cost New England potential explosive plays and perhaps points, which could have swung the difference in a three-point loss.

Starting on the Patriots’ first drive of the game, on a critical 4th-and-3. Tyquan Thornton runs what offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien later described as a “good route” to get open. Jones has time to set his feet in the pocket and does a good job moving off his first read to get to Thornton but misses the throw.

Later in the game, Jones’ reoccurring theme of poor footwork and mechanics came back to cost New England again. The Patriots get the matchup they want with Rhamondre Stevenson on linebacker Jamin Davis, and the back beats him clean down the right sideline.

Yet he never gets the ball as Jones looks like prime Kobe Bryant fading away as he throws, leading to an underthrown ball and pass breakup.

Beyond the missed throws, Jones also looks sped up at times — something O’Brien agreed with, to an extent. This is again leaving plays on the field as Jones is making decisions before plays fully can develop.

There were several instances against Washington, with this third quarter miss to Mike Gesicki being the popular one. With both tight ends running up the seam, Gesicki is left wide open for what perhaps could be a score. Jones, however, doesn't hang in to see it develop and instead scrambles for a short gain.

For a quarterback who was touted coming out of college for his accuracy and decision-making, it’s a troublesome trend for Jones. His strengths are no longer consistently showing and are only getting worse due to flawed mechanics and footwork.

@pats300levelpod What is the likelihood the Patriots pick up Macs 5th year option? If they do is it more likely due to their faith in Mac hoping he can turn it around after the situation he has been given on O the last year and a half Or is it that there aren’t suitable upgrades available?

Where things stand now, no. With the negative trends we just discussed about Jones, it seems most likely that the Patriots dip their toes back in the QB market this offseason — specifically with a rookie in order to reset the rookie contract at the position.

Beyond the fifth-year option, there is a path for Jones remaining with the team next year at an extremely reasonable $4.9 million cap hit. With nine games left this season, Jones is auditioning for his job next season. Play well enough and perhaps he convinces the team to go out and add offensive talent to other positions around him, or just wait until Day 2 to add a QB.

But, his current play has put the team in position to potentially take his replacement and it’d be tough to see them passing on the opportunity.

Who’s your prediction for free agent most likely to resign? - Fred B.

While eyes go to the big three in Michael Onwenu, Josh Uche, and Kyle Dugger, I'll go Anfernee Jennings for this one. Jennings has always been a solid role player here throughout his tenure — specifically against the run — and has continued to impress in a larger role this year with players like Matthew Judon missing time.

He isn't going to put up monster sack numbers like Matthew Judon or Uche, but Jennings work along the edge will always have a role in this defense. Plus, his skillset should result in him being reasonably affordable.

@TeamCrazyMatt In what world can Belichick call Mike Gesicki “the team’s fifth receiver” when he plays 55 snaps and gets 1 target?

It’s not a major surprise to hear Belichick refer to Gesicki as such, as he’s been calling him a wide receiver since his time in Miami. But, the downside to using him like they did on Sunday is the lack of juice/speed on the field.

New England ran 84 percent of their plays out of 12 personnel on Sunday against the Commanders. Yet, Washington played five or six defensive backs 75 percent of the game as they are not scared of either tight end in the run game. With Gesicki then matched up against defensive backs instead of linebackers, it’s not a matchup that works in New England’s favor.

Sidy Sow seems to be a mid-round hit along the line. Is he a capable starter going forward and what does that mean for Onwenu? - Rick. D

Sow has been impressive the past few weeks at right guard. While there are obviously things to improve on as a rookie, this level of play as a mid-round rookie from Eastern Michigan is promising.

With Sow looking like a potential starter at the position, it could led them keeping - and paying — Onwenu at right tackle. While guard is certainly his natural position, he has been impressive at tackle once again and the team typically prefers a bigger, more powerful player on that side anyway. Based on how things unfold on the other side, keeping those two on the right side moving forward is definitely in play.

@BostonEvan11 If they clean house who is the top new GM candidate?

The name at the top of my potential list would be Adam Peters. Peters is currently the assistant general manager to John Lynch out in San Francisco, which is undoubtedly one of the top rosters in football.

Plus, Peters had his start in the NFL here in New England. He spent six years (2003-08) in Foxboro as a scouting assistant before handling pro scouting duties and serving as an area scout.

