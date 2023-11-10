Patriots preparing for ‘hybrid grass’ field at Frankfurt’s Deutsche Bank Park

The New England Patriots have spent the past few days packing their bags for a trip across the ocean to Germany. Beyond bringing the usual travel essentials, packing extra cleats have been at the top of their lists.

As teams have gotten accustomed to playing on turf, Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt features a grass playing surface instead.

“Just go out there pregame and just bring a couple of different cleats and just see what’s what works best,” Rhamondre Stevenson explained. “See if the seven studs work or just like the molded ones. It’s just a personal feel to me. So I’ll just bring a couple of cleats and just see what’s up with it. I mean, I can’t do nothing about the field now, the scene is already set. So I just gotta work with it.”

The first game in Germany last season drew heavy criticism from the players and coaches about the natural grass playing surface — which had to be replaced afterwards due to the damage. But as the venue switched this season from Allianz Arena to Deutsche Bank, so did the grass.

This year, the league has transitioned to a hybrid field which was installed last weekend before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins. The hybrid field features imported grass that is roughly 90 percent natural grass with synthetic fibers woven into them for reinforcement.

Moving Equipment to Frankfurt, Germany Pitch Preparations in Holland in readiness for the Surface Removal, Rootzone Preparation, Harvest and Installation of a new Hybrid Pitch at Deutsche Bank Park Stadium, Frankfurt for this years NFL Event. pic.twitter.com/rbzazktHEI — Fineturf (@Fineturf) October 11, 2023

“That synthetic, intertwined, I call it turf slash grass field where they’ve thrown that in there, so it’ll be a little bit different,” special teams coordinator Cam Achord said. “The footing will be something we’ve got to definitely look at pregame, whether you’re gonna wear soccer cleats, football cleats. That’s something we definitely have to talk about before the game so our guys aren’t slipping or falling out there because it is different.

“But, I think we’ll get a good grasp of that going out there pregame, working out, kicking the ball. We’ll have multiple options available for those guys for their footing.”

For Achord, the field conditions may have the biggest impact on his punting unit. Beyond learning the landscape for potential bounces, a low hanging scoreboard also saw a punt bounce off of it last week causing a redo of the down.

“There’s definitely going to be some differences. Trying to figure out how the ball is gonna bounce. Is it gonna take a high bounce like it usually does on the turf? Is it gonna sink in more when it hits?,” Achord added. “Understand the ball is gonna bounce. You may play a ball that if you’re gonna get the high bounce, you can be a little bit more aggressive right there if it’s gonna just stick in the ground.

“So we’ve talked about those things, but that’s something definitely in pregame we’re gonna talk about, kind of see how it is. Gotta talk to the returners about it as well because if you got a ball that’s gonna bounce really quickly off the ground you may be not as aggressive to field the ball. But that’s definitely gonna play. That, the scoreboard, those are gonna be different things that we’ve got to look at once we got that on the field for sure.”

Beyond one punt hitting the scoreboard last weekend, the playing surface seemed to hold up in Deutsche Bank’s football debut. New England will hope for a repeat performance when they take the field against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.