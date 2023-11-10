New England Patriots links 11/10/23 - Patriots-Colts in Germany: Previews, matchups, keys to victory

Buckle up! The Patriots are in Germany for a Week 10 matchup with the Colts. No offense meant to Indianapolis, but New England’s biggest battle on Sunday will be with themselves. Each unit needs to play disciplined football with penalties kept at a minimum. QB Mac Jones needs to trust his offensive line enough to step up through the traffic and deliver a timely football. Everyone needs to avoid negative turnovers. The Patriots can win this one if they don’t put themselves in a deep hole.
That’s the rub though, isn’t it? The best game plan in the world will be useless if the players don’t execute strong fundamentals, at the very least. So, I’ll be watching this Sunday with at least one-eye squinted shut. That’s the new uncertainty for fans - will they be watching their team play sound football against the Colts, or will they watch them morph into the Jets on any given play? I’m earnestly hoping for the former.
The Patriots should be able to leave Germany with a win and a whole stadium full of new international fans. The question is, will they? Go Pats!
TEAM TALK
- Patriots-Colts updated Injury Report.
- Evan Lazar’s Patriots Gameplan: Keys to victory for the Pats vs. the Colts in Germany. 1. Offensive Key: Now is your chance to scheme guys open vs. a zone-heavy defense.
- Patriots vs. Colts in Frankfurt: The Unfiltered Roundtable preview.
- What they’re saying: Indianapolis Colts.
- Press Conferences: Joe Cardona - Deatrich Wise - Cole Strange - Demario Douglas.
- Belestrator: Breaking down the defensive playmakers for the Colts. (2.17 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered: Live broadcast from Patriots Haus in Frankfurt, Germany. (2 hour video)
- Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Previewing the Colts, Commanders takeaways, Matthew Slater interview. (22 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Murph’s Monster Keys to Patriots victory over the Colts. 1. Shake off the jet lag. 2. Run the g*ddamn rock! More.
- Steve Balestrieri gives us his Pats-Colts Week 10 international key matchups, prediction. 1. Patriots RBs vs. Colts front seven — Edge New England; More.
- Taylor Kyles’ Scouting Report: Keys for the Patriots to beat the Colts in Germany. 1. Contain the Colts’ run game. 2. Feed Rhamondre Stevenson and contain DeForest Buckner; More.
- Chris Mason tells us what we saw at Patriots practice in Germany.
- Nick O’Malley’s Pats-Colts anti-analysis: NFL star un-retires after scandal-ridden career selling Pokémon cards.
- Mike Reiss takes a look at the Pats’ latest issue: Giving up big plays on defense. Last week, the unit gave up six plays of at least 20 yards in a loss to Washington. Is there a fix?
- Doug Kyed notes Bill Belichick sees rookie WR Kayshon Boutte “trending in the right direction.” Boutte looks like a potential starter in Week 10.
- Dakota Randall reports the Patriots ruled out three starters for the Colts game in Germany. Trent Brown, DeVante Parker and J.C. Jackson didn’t make the trip.
- Chris Mason relays Bill Belichick who said both an ankle injury and a personal situation is what’s keeping Trent Brown at home this weekend.
- Zack Cox explains how CB Shaun Wade could have a real role in Frankfurt.
- Mark Daniels explains how the Patriots planned to attack the jet lag issue in Germany.
- Nick O’Malley reports the Patriots’ Germany game won’t be on local TV in much of Mass. For those who live west of Worcester County and the rest of New England (outside Southern New Hampshire), the game will not be on local TV. Instead, fans will have to track down the national broadcast on NFL Network.
- Bob Socci’s View: Where Andrews and Slater lead, others Patriots should follow.
- Karen Guregian spoke with several players in the locker room the past two days, both on and off the record, and finds a common thread. While there’s disappointment in what’s gone down with Jackson and Jones, it hasn’t been a source of a divide. That view was held at every stop.
- Phil Perry sees the The Patriots appear at a crossroads with a lack discipline on and off the field. Will that change?
- Phil Perry’s Patriots Mailbag: 2024 draft strategy, life after Belichick and more
- Jordy McElroy (Patriots Wire) 10 coaching candidates for the Patriots, if Bill Belichick gets fired.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick expects J.C. Jackson to be available after the Patriots’ bye.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Could the Buccaneers be eyeballing Bill Belichick?
- Andrew Brandt (SI) Business of Football: The future of NFL abroad is bright, but still a work in progress; Plus, thoughts on the string of trade deadline deals for defensive linemen on expiring contracts.
- Josh Edwards (CBS Sports) Every NFL team’s biggest need entering Week 10. Patriots: Offensive line.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) Five things to expect during second half of 2023 season, including Aaron Rodgers’ possible return.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) NFL QB Index, Week 10. Mac Jones 24th.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) Week 10 NFL picks. Five of five pick Colts to win.
- Jordan Mendoza (USA Today) Colts vs. Patriots: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 10 game.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL’s response to Jim Trotter’s lawsuit is due on November 17.
VIEW FROM INDIANAPOLIS
- Cody Manning (ColtsWire) Colts vs. Patriots: 5 things to watch. 1. Force Mac Jones to make mistakes. /Oof...
- Joel A. Erickson (IndyStar) How Colts, RB Jonathan Taylor can generate offense vs. Patriots, run-stopping defenses
- Kevin Hickey (ColtsWire) Colts’ Julius Brents, Drew Ogletree will not travel to Germany.
- Chloe Peterson (IndyStar) Colts’ Shaq Leonard still frustrated with playing time, snaps cut: ‘I honestly don’t know what to do.’ /Huh, so Pats aren’t only team with player drama?
- Kevin Hickey (ColtsWire) Colts vs. Patriots: NFL experts make Week 10 picks. ‘This is likely to shape up into a close matchup, especially considering the unpredictable nature of the overseas games during the last few seasons. The Patriots offense has struggled mightily while the Colts defense has had it’s own issues save the Week 9 performance against the Carolina Panthers.’
