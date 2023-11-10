New England Patriots links 11/10/23 - Patriots-Colts in Germany: Previews, matchups, keys to victory

Buckle up! The Patriots are in Germany for a Week 10 matchup with the Colts. No offense meant to Indianapolis, but New England’s biggest battle on Sunday will be with themselves. Each unit needs to play disciplined football with penalties kept at a minimum. QB Mac Jones needs to trust his offensive line enough to step up through the traffic and deliver a timely football. Everyone needs to avoid negative turnovers. The Patriots can win this one if they don’t put themselves in a deep hole.

That’s the rub though, isn’t it? The best game plan in the world will be useless if the players don’t execute strong fundamentals, at the very least. So, I’ll be watching this Sunday with at least one-eye squinted shut. That’s the new uncertainty for fans - will they be watching their team play sound football against the Colts, or will they watch them morph into the Jets on any given play? I’m earnestly hoping for the former.

The Patriots should be able to leave Germany with a win and a whole stadium full of new international fans. The question is, will they? Go Pats!

