J.C. Jackson was among three players not making the New England Patriots’ trip to Germany to play the Indianapolis Colts. According to head coach Bill Belichick, however, the veteran cornerback is expected to rejoin his teammates after their return to the United States.

When asked about the issue during a Friday morning press conference in Frankfurt, Belichick said that he “think[s] he’ll be available” again once the team returns home. The Patriots will have a bye following the game against the Colts, and will then visit the New York Giants in Week 12.

As for the reason behind Jackson’s absence, Belichick was unsurprisingly not willing to offer any insight.

“That was the decision,” he said. “I don’t want to get into it.”

A former undrafted free agent who rose to prominence during his first four years in New England, Jackson left the team to sign a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency in 2022. Only 19 months later, however, he was traded back to the Patriots.

Jackson has seen action in five games since his return, but saw his role decrease in Week 9 versus the Washington Commanders: he started the game on the bench and only entered after the first two series. It later turned out that he and fellow cornerback Jack Jones had missed curfew at the team hotel the night before the game.

The 27-year-old was subsequently not taken on the trip to Germany, with the team reportedly hoping for a “mental reset.” Offensive tackle Trent Brown (personal/ankle) and wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion) also did not make the journey.

The Patriots’ game against the Colts at Frankfurt’s Deutsche Bank Park will be kicked off at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.