Patriots vs. Colts Friday injury report: Jack Jones, Matthew Slater among New England’s nine questionable

After ruling out wide receiver DeVante Parker, offensive tackle Trent Brown and cornerback J.C. Jackson en route to Frankfurt, Germany, the New England Patriots practiced with the remainder of the roster at the DFB Campus on Friday.

Nine have since been listed as questionable to face the Indianapolis Colts, including corner Jack Jones and special teams captain Matthew Slater. Due to knee and ankle ailments, respectively, both were added to the group of limited participants.

Here’s the final injury report ahead of Sunday’s 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff at Deutsche Bank Park.

OUT

Patriots

WR DeVante Parker (concussion)

OT Trent Brown (personal, ankle)

CB J.C. Jackson (personal)

Colts

TE Drew Ogletree (foot)

CB JuJu Brents (quad)

Parker and Brown, who previously went to the Week 9 inactives, participated in a partial capacity during Thursday’s practice in Foxborough. As for Jackson’s continued absence, Bill Belichick said during his Friday press conference that he believes the October trade acquisition will be available after the team returns. “That was the decision,” added New England’s head coach. “I’m not going to get into it.”

QUESTIONABLE

Patriots

WR Demario Douglas (ankle)

OT Vederian Lowe (ankle)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (hamstring)

CB Jonathan Jones (knee)

CB Myles Bryant (chest)

CB Jack Jones (knee)

ST Matthew Slater (ankle)

Colts

WR Josh Downs (knee)

WR Alec Pierce (ankle)

LB Zaire Franklin (knee)

Each of New England’s nine questionable took the field last Sunday versus the Washington Commanders. The two late additions to the injury report did so to see 30 snaps on defense and 25 snaps on special teams. Elsewhere, center David Andrews did not participate in practice at the headquarters of the German national soccer team. The captain since 2017 garnered a veteran rest day instead. And for the Colts, Downs stayed sidelined from practice this week due to a knee issue. He remains questionable to go against the Patriots. The rookie wide receiver out of North Carolina stands with 41 catches for 483 yards and two touchdowns on the fall.