Patriots elevate Conor McDermott, Calvin Munson from practice squad on eve of Colts matchup

The New England Patriots have elevated offensive tackle Conor McDermott and linebacker Calvin Munson ahead of Sunday’s Indianapolis Colts matchup in Frankfurt, Germany.

The international visit will mark the third and final call-ups of the season for both vested veterans. Under NFL rules, their next would require moves to the 53-man roster.

McDermott, 31, has reverted to the practice squad twice in as many weeks. The UCLA product started at left tackle versus the Washington Commanders last Sunday. He stayed in for all 64 snaps while his pass protection drew no penalties and a pair of quarterback hurries. Re-signed in October, McDermott had reached a settlement with the Patriots after being placed on injured reserve in August. Initially arriving in the sixth round of the 2017 draft, the 6-foot-8, 305-pound bookend circled back to the organization last fall following stops with the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. He stands 50 appearances, including 13 starts, into his AFC East career.

Munson, 28, served as an elevation for the opening two games of September. Those games featured 19 snaps on special teams for the former San Diego State standout. Originally signed by the New York Giants as an undrafted rookie in 2017, Munson resides in his third separate tour with New England. After first joining the practice squad en route to Super Bowl LIII, Munson has traveled between the Patriots and Miami Dolphins over the past five years. The 6-foot-1, 240-pound core linebacker has checked into 45 NFL games, starting seven, to log 87 tackles along with two sacks and one forced fumble.

New England ruled out wide receiver DeVante Parker, offensive tackle Trent Brown and cornerback J.C. Jackson before departing from Foxborough. Nine members of the active roster have since been listed as questionable.

Kickoff at Deutsche Bank Park is set for 9:30 a.m. ET.