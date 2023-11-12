Patriots vs. Colts: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, live stream and more

Guten morgen! The New England Patriots are across the ocean in Germany as they get set to take on the Indianapolis Colts at Deutsche Bank Park. For the Patriots, they will search for their third win of the season before they head off to their bye in Week 11.

Here is all the broadcast information you need to Sunday’s game.

Week 10: Patriots vs. Colts

Kickoff: Sunday, Nov. 12, 9:30 a.m. ET

Stadium: Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany

Broadcast: NFL Network, WCVB-TV Channel 5

Live stream: NFL+, YouTube/YouTube TV (via NFL Sunday Ticket)

Mobile: Patriots app, NFL app, SiriusXM app

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub, SiriusXM (New England: 228, Indianapolis: 380, International: 227), Westwood One Sports

Odds: Patriots +1.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

SB Nation Affiliate: Stampede Blue

Pats Pulpit will have plenty of updates as well as our live in-game tracker online on game day. Please make sure to regularly check back for all the latest news, rumors and analysis.

We will also deliver updates and analysis on social media, so give us a follow on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Also make sure to follow Pats Pulpit’s Brian Hines (@iambrianhines) and Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39), who will be live from Foxborough on Sunday and throughout the season.