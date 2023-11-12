NFL Week 10 Sunday games: Patriots rooting guide, picks, open thread, and more

With the New England Patriots taking center stage early Sunday morning in Germany, fans can sit back and watch the entire rest of the football slate afterwards.

So, let’s get into this week’s Patriots Rooting Guide!

1:00 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns (5-3) at Baltimore Ravens (7-2): Go good game! Two AFC teams that aren't on New England’s schedule have no major impact on the Patriots. | FOX

Houston Texans (4-4) at Cincinnati Bengals (5-3): Go good game! Similar situation as above, so enjoy a showdown between C.J. Stroud and Joe Burrow. | CBS

San Francisco 49ers (5-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2): Go good game! A battle between two of the top teams in the league and another game that shouldn't have a large impact on the Patriots. | FOX

New Orleans Saints (5-4) at Minnesota Vikings (5-4): Go Vikings! While this all NFC showdown won't impact New England too largely, a Saints loss would most help the Patriots by decreasing their strength of schedule. | FOX

Green Bay Packers (3-5) at Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3): Go Packers! Beyond rooting against the Steelers, Green Bay is in contention with New England in the draft order. | CBS

Tennessee Titans (3-5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5): Go good game! The Patriots don't have a strong rooting interest in this one, as neither of the three win teams are on New England’s schedule. | CBS

4:05 p.m. ET

Atlanta Falcons (4-5) at Arizona Cardinals (1-8): Go Cardinals! New England’s best shot of moving up in the draft order could be Kyler Murray’s return resulting in some Arizona victories. | CBS

Detroit Lions (6-2) at Los Angeles Chargers (4-4): Go Lions! The Patriots will root for the opposing conference in this one, as well as against the Chargers who fall on their schedule. | CBS

4:25 p.m. ET

New York Giants (2-7) at Dallas Cowboys (5-3): Go Giants (yuck)! Both teams fall on the Patriots schedule, but the Giants project as top competitors for a top pick. Down several quarterbacks, however, it would be a surprise if they don't stay in the cellar. | FOX

Washington Commanders (4-5) at Seattle Seahawks (5-3): Go Seahawks! With the Commanders defeating the Patriots last week, New England will now root against them this weekend in Seattle. | FOX

8:20 p.m. ET

New York Jets (4-4) at Las Vegas Raiders (4-5): Go Raiders! While Vegas did defeat the Patriots, New England will take the chance to root against their AFC East opponent. | NBC

Make sure to check down below for the Pats Pulpit staff’s best picks today, while also heading to the comment section to discuss anything from Week 10 of the NFL season.

