After heading out to Germany Thursday afternoon, the New England Patriots will now turn their focus to the football field for a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. New England will hope to grab just their third victory of the year, but a loss could lead to a long bye week with plenty of looming storylines.

Follow along with us live down below.

Live Score: (2-7) Patriots 3 : 7 Colts (4-5)

Sunday, November 12, 9:30 a.m. ET | Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany | Broadcast information | Inactives | Game day roster

First Quarter

The Colts won the toss and deferred, putting Mac Jones and the Patriots offense on the field first in Frankfurt. New England’s offense found some early success, as Jones hit Mike Gesicki on an opening third-down for a conversion before a pair of handoffs to Rhamondre Stevenson moved the chains again. Ezekiel Elliott then got involved, as he took a screen pass 19 yards before picking up 15 more yards on two straight carries. New England then stalled in the red area as Jones was sacked on third-down, leading to a Chad Ryland 37-yard field goal. [Patriots 3 : 0 Colts]

Gardner Minshew got the Colts started with a pair of passes to set up a third-and-six, where he moved around the pocket before finding Isaiah McKenzie for 30 yards. Indy then turned to Jonathan Taylor who totaled 30 yards on eight straight carries. Down near the 10-yard line, a screen to Michael Pittman set the Colts up at the one-yard line. After Minshew’s sneak was stuffed, Taylor took in a one-yard run on fourth-down for a score. [Patriots 3 : 7 Colts]

New England’s next drive started with a pair of touches for Stevenson who set the offense up with a third-and-one. A then direct snap to the back resulted in the chains moving. Jones first pass of the drive was completed to Hunter Henry who then fumbled - which David Andrews fortunately recovered. Then on third-down, Jones was sacked again leading to a punt.

Injury update: LB Mack Wilson Sr. (head) is questionable to return.

Second Quarter

New England’s defense forced a quick three and out back on the field as Minshew threw three straight incompletions - one being batted down along the defensive line.

After selling out to block the punt and having no returner, the Patriots offense was forced to start their next drive at their own 18-yard line. They then continued to go backwards as Jones was sacked on first-down. Jones’ pass on third-and-14 was then complete to Gesicki but short of the sticks.

Indy’s offense stayed in neutral on their next possession, as a third-and-one handoff to Jonathan Taylor was blown up in the backfield by Kyle Dugger - forcing another punt.

The Patriots started their next drive on the ground, but a miscommunication on the handoff between Jones and Elliott resulted in just a one-yard gain. Jones then finally connected with a receiver as Demario Douglas hauled in a seven-yard pass, before the QB was then brought down for a seven-yard sack again on third-down.

Minshew finally connected on a pass to begin Indy’s following possession, as Alec Pierce hauled in a contested ball downfield for 21 yards. The Colts then moved across midfield two plays later as Pittman hauled in an impressive diving snag for nine yards. On a then third-and-two, Minshew bought plenty of time but his pass still fell incomplete. An ineligible man downfield penalty on the play was accepted to set Indy up with a third-and-seven, where Minshew missed an open Josh Downs downfield.