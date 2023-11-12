JuJu Smith-Schuster a player to watch in this week’s Patriots prop bets

The New England Patriots go overseas to battle the Indianapolis Colts as 2-point underdogs in Week 10, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Patriots will look to remain undefeated in the NFL’s International Series with two wins in England and a win in Mexico since 2009.

Here are some prop bets we like while you follow along with the action.

Patriots and Colts, Over 43 Points (-108): New England ranks 26th in points allowed, Indianapolis ranks 29th. The Colts are also seventh in points scored. Yes, New England’s offense is, well, offensive, but both of these teams have struggled to keep opponents off the board. Give me the over.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Over 24.5 Receiving Yards (-115): With Kendrick Bourne out last week, Smith-Schuster saw seven targets and hauled in six for 51 yards. He should be on the field plenty, and he has surpassed this total in all three games in which he was heavily targeted.

Michael Pittman, Over 64.5 Receiving Yards (-115): New England is undersized in the secondary, and the 6’4” Pittman should be able to take advantage. Don’t be surprised if Minshew targets Pittman early and often, especially with Josh Downs banged up.

Josh Uche, Over 0.25 Sacks (+200): Here’s one for plus money. Uche will play for the second time post-injury looking for his first sack in over a month. It’s been a quiet season for him, but he should have plenty of opportunities to pick up a sack on Sunday.