Patriots vs. Colts inactives: Kayshon Boutte returns to the lineup; Ja’Whaun Bentley out

New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is back. The sixth-round rookie, who did not see the field after extensive action in the season opener, has officially been made active for the team’s Week 10 game against the Indianapolis Colts in Germany.

While Boutte is back in the lineup, the following seven players have been made for the Week 10 bout with the Colts.

Patriots inactives

CB Alex Austin

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley

OT Trent Brown

QB Will Grier (emergency QB)

CB J.C. Jackson

WR DeVante Parker

DE Sam Roberts

Three of the Patriots’ inactives were already ruled out before their trip to Germany on Thursday night. Starting left tackle Trent Brown will miss the game because of a personal matter and an ankle injury, cornerback J.C. Jackson was reportedly left at home for disciplinary reasons, and wide receiver DeVante Parker is still dealing with the effects of ja concussion sustained in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins.

Joining them on the inactives list for Sunday’s game are four more players, including linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley. The team captain was listed as questionable heading into the game due to a hamstring issue and has now been ruled out.

Also inactive are healthy scratches Alex Austin and Sam Roberts, and emergency quarterback Will Grier.

The rest of the nine players listed as questionable on the Patriots’ Friday injury report are all good to go. Wide receiver Demario Douglas (ankle), offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (ankle), defensive linemen Christian Barmore (knee) and Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder), linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (hamstring), cornerbacks Jonathan Jones (knee), Myles Bryant (chest) and Jack Jones (knee), and special teamer Matthew Slater (ankle) will play against the Colts.

Colts inactives

OL Jack Anderson

CB Julius Brents

OL Arlington Hambright

LB Cameron McGrone

TE Andrew Ogletree

The Colts did not take two of their players on the trip to Germany: tight end Andrew Ogletree (foot) and cornerback Julius Brents (quad) were both already ruled out on Thursday. Three more players joined them Sunday, including ex-Patriots Cameron McGrone and Arlington Hambright.