Patriots vs. Colts game day roster: Cornerback depth a question mark for Week 10

Entering the 2023 season, cornerback looked like a definitive area of strength for the New England Patriots. Heading into their Week 10 game versus the Indianapolis Colts in Germany, however, that has very much changed.

The team already entered the week with Christian Gonzalez and Marcus Jones out for the remainder of the year due to shoulder injuries. It then added J.C. Jackson — who was added via trade in-season to help replace Gonzalez — to its inactives list due to disciplinary reasons. That left five cornerbacks plus hybrid safety Jabrill Peppers for the Frankfurt game: Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones, Myles Bryant, Shaun Wade, and Alex Austin.

That group itself is facing some questions. Jonathan Jones (knee), Myles Bryant (chest) and Jack Jones (knee) were all questionable due to injury heading into the game. And while they are all active, it remains to be seen what they will look like when on the field.

The fact that Austin was declared inactive can be seen as a positive, but the fact remains that the current CB group is a far-cry from what it appeared to be just a few weeks ago.

With all that said, let’s take a look at New England’s 48-man roster for Week 10.

Patriots game day roster

Quarterback (2): Mac Jones (10), Bailey Zappe (4)

Running back (3): Rhamondre Stevenson (38), Ezekiel Elliott (15), Ty Montgomery II (14 | KR)

Wide receiver (6): Demario Douglas (81 | PR), JuJu Smith-Schuster (7), Jalen Reagor (83), Tyquan Thornton (11), Kayshon Boutte (80), Matthew Slater (18)

Tight end (3): Hunter Henry (85), Mike Gesicki (88), Pharaoh Brown (86)

Offensive tackle (3): Conor McDermott (75 | LT | practice squad elevation), Michael Onwenu (71 | RT), Vederian Lowe (59)

Interior offensive line (5): Cole Strange (69 | LG), David Andrews (60 | C), Sidy Sow (62 | RG), Atonio Mafi (68), Jake Andrews (67)

Interior defensive line (5): Christian Barmore (90), Davon Godchaux (92), Deatrich Wise Jr. (91), Lawrence Guy Sr. (93), Jeremiah Pharms Jr. (70)

Defensive edge (3): Anfernee Jennings (33), Josh Uche (55), Keion White (99)

Linebacker (5): Jahlani Tavai (48), Marte Mapu (30), Mack Wilson Sr. (3), Chris Board (45), Calvin Munson (practice squad elevation)

Cornerback (4): Jonathan Jones (31), Jack Jones (13), Myles Bryant (27), Shaun Wade (26)

Safety (6): Kyle Dugger (23), Jabrill Peppers (5), Adrian Phillips (21), Jalen Mills (2), Brenden Schooler (41), Cody Davis (22)

Specialists (3): Chad Ryland (37 | K), Bryce Baringer (17 | P | H), Joe Cardona (49 | LS)

Besides the cornerback group, another position to take a close look at is wide receiver. Not only is Demario Douglas’ status in question because of an ankle injury, the team also decided to activate all of its available wideouts — including fellow rookie Kayshon Boutte, who was held out of the previous eight games.

In addition, the Patriots will likely be rolling with Conor McDermott as left tackle in light of Trent Brown’s inactivity. At linebacker, meanwhile, Jahlani Tavai is the top option with Ja’Whaun Bentley out. The defensive signal caller role, meanwhile, might again be going to safety Kyle Dugger.

The average age of the Patriots’ game day roster is 26.9 years.

Patriots reserves

Game day inactives (6): CB Alex Austin (28), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (8), OT Trent Brown (77), QB Will Grier (19 | emergency QB), CB J.C. Jackson (29), WR DeVante Parker (1), DT Sam Roberts (96)

Practice squad (14): DB Joshuah Bledsoe (24), CB Breon Borders (35), DE William Bradley-King (52), QB/WR Malik Cunningham (16), OL James Ferentz (65), LB Joe Giles-Harris (44), RB Kevin Harris (36), CB Azizi Hearn (42), DE Trysten Hill (97), WR T.J. Luther (82), OL Kody Russey (66), TE Matt Sokol (87), OT Andrew Stueber (64), RB Patrick Taylor (34)

Injured reserve return (8): OT Calvin Anderson, WR Kendrick Bourne, DT Daniel Ekuale, CB Christian Gonzalez, CB Marcus Jones, ED Matthew Judon, OL Riley Reiff, OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

The Patriots’ reserve lists for the game in Frankfurt includes four starters, offensive tackle Trent Brown, wide receiver DeVante Parker, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley and cornerback J.C. Jackson. It also features three healthy scratches, including emergency quarterback Will Grier.

Other than that, there are only two changes compared to last week. Calvin Munson was also elevated from the practice squad alongside Conor McDermott, while T.J. Luther was signed to the developmental squad earlier in the week.

The Patriots’ Week 9 game against the Colts will be kicked off at 9:30 a.m. ET at Deutsche Bank Park.