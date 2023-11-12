Robert Kraft opens up about Patriots’ season so far: ‘It’s really disappointing’

Robert Kraft has owned the New England Patriots since 1994, and he has had few seasons go quite as badly as this one. Despite some optimism that the team might take a step forward coming off an 8-9 campaign, it has failed to do that — and more.

Heading into their Week 10 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany, the Patriots are 2-7, with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread. Naturally, Kraft is not too pleased about the club’s performance this year.

Appearing on NFL Network ahead of that game, Kraft expressed his disappointment.

“This our 30th year that I’ve had the privilege of owning this team, and I’ve never been 2-7. So, it’s really disappointing,” he said. “I had hoped that things would be a lot better, as I know our fanbase did. And I hope today is a chance to reset and make this a much better year. This isn’t what we were expecting to happen this year.”

Kraft’s history is not quite accurate — the Patriots went 2-8 to start their 2000 season — but the point still stands: the season has not gone as he had hoped. The game against the Colts is not going to change this by itself, but it is not hard to miss his desire to see his club come away victoriously in its Germany debut.

Kraft mentioned that he would “very much” like to see a victory. Part of his desire to win is his apparent appreciation for the Patriots’ international fan culture, and in Germany in particular.

“I had fans come up on the street to me who had watched Matthew Slater’s dad, Jackie, play here 33 years ago, and they remembered plays he had made,” he said. “So, I used that as an example to speak to the team after practice and say, except for the Super Bowl, I don’t know that there any other games that create the memories that these international games do, where people get so little of them. It’s a great chance to make a mark and great memories.”

Kraft noted that he had spoken to the team after a practice this week, addressing his club following Saturday’s walkthrough. He pointed out that this was a first this season, and that he usually only takes the floor in such a setting on Thanksgiving.

The Patriots’ game against the Colts at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt will be kicked off at 9:30 a.m. ET.