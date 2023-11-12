Patriots vs. Colts highlights: Myles Bryant registers first turnover of Week 10

The New England Patriots’ game against the Indianapolis Colts started off as a snoozefest, with neither offense being able to generate much of anything. The third quarter did not begin any differently: the Colts received the opening kickoff but instead of widening their 7-3 lead they turned the ball over.

Quarterback Gardner Minshew tried to escape pressure but his throw was tipped by Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai and ended up in the waiting arms of cornerback Myles Bryant. The fourth-year defender returned the pick seven yards to midfield, giving the New England offense its best starting field position of the day.

However, the unit failed to do anything with it. While it drove all the way to the Indianapolis 7-yard line, a breakdown on third down followed by a field goal attempting sailing wide right left the score intact and New England still behind four points.