The New England Patriots might have benched Mac Jones for good.

Even though the Patriots were down just 10-6 late in the fourth quarter of their Week 10 game against the Indianapolis Colts, they decided to keep their starting quarterback sidelined for a potential game-winning drive. In his place, second-year passer Bailey Zappe took the field.

This marks the third time this season that Zappe has replaced Jones. But while the first two such instances came in blowout losses — Week 4 against theDallas Cowboys and Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints — this one happened under different circumstances.

Jones and the Patriots offense again had a hard time getting things going in Frankfurt, with the unit scoring only two field goals all day. They did have a chance to add to their total in the late fourth period, but Jones threw a bad red zone interception on a pass intended for Mike Gesicki.

It was his final snaps of the day, and possibly his final one as the Patriots’ starting quarterback.