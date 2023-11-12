The New England Patriots were in prime position to take the lead late in their Week 10 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Down 10-6 with a little over four minutes left in regulation, they had reached the Colts’ 15-yard line following a nine-play, 50-yard rally.

As was so often the case this season, however, they simple were unable to deliver in the clutch. And once again, quarterback Mac Jones was at the center of their demise.

Facing a 2nd-and-1, the third-year quarterback threw a back-breaking interception on a pass intended for tight end Mike Gesicki. When the Patriots offense came out the next time, inside the two-minute warning, Jones was sitting on the bench with backup Bailey Zappe in the lineup.

“It was a terrible throw,” Jones said after the game. “Practiced it. Hit it in practice. Just not a good throw. I knew where to go I just didn’t do it right.”

Not doing it right has become a theme for the former first-round draft pick this season, who has now thrown a league-high 10 interceptions this year. Another number to illustrate his struggles: 3 — that’s how often Jones has now been pulled from a game.

As opposed to the first two instances in lopsided losses to the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints, however, this benching happened with the Patriots still in striking range. And while Zappe couldn’t get the job done either by throwing a bad pick himself to end the game on a fake spike, the mere fact that he was in speaks about how New England’s starting quarterback performed.

“They just told me I was out of the game. I wasn’t playing very good, so I got taken out of the game before the two-minute drive at the end of the game,” Jones said.

“It’s hard, right? It’s a difficult situation, but at the end of the day I really did want the team to win; I’ll always be that person. I know that we didn’t win, so it’s hard for everybody. But I have to play better to not even be in that situation. It’s not ideal for anybody. No one is going to do good in that situation.”

Jones ended the game with 18 completions on 28 pass attempts (64.3%) for 194 yards with the interception. He also was sacked five times on the day, all in the first half.

But while the circumstances are not working in his favor, Jones claimed that the fault lies with himself.

“At the end of the day I got to play better,” he said when asked whether he thinks Bill Belichick still sees him as his team’s No. 1 quarterback moving forward. “To make people believe you got to be better. So, I’m not sure. I don’t know.”

As for the 25-year-old himself, he still has confidence in his ability to bounce back.

“I put a lot of work into it. I put a lot of faith in myself, but there are just things I have to get fixed. Just learn, right? Just keep learning and figure it out,” he said. “Didn’t play very well. I played well in my career before, but just not right now. It’s peaks and valleys, and I’m kind of in a valley right now. Just got to bounce back.”