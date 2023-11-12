The New England Patriots are officially headed towards their bye week, and they do so with plenty of question marks at the quarterback position.

In Sunday’s 10-6 defeat to the Indianapolis Colts, starting quarterback Mac Jones was benched after an ugly late fourth quarter interception in the red area. With Jones sidelined, Bailey Zappe took over for the final two-minute drive.

“I thought it was time for a change-up,” Bill Belichick said of the switch. “I make the decision, that’s what it was.”

While Jones did head to the X-Ray room following the game, Belichick’s comments appeared to indicate the move was not injury related. Jones, additionally added that he felt good and was just a “little bruised.”

As for the change to Zappe, it didn’t lead to any better results as the second-year quarterback threw an interception on a fake spike to end New England’s comeback attempt.

“It’s stuff you look forward to as a quarterback to have a two-minute drive,” Zappe responded when asked if it was a tough spot to be put in. “I can’t make any excuses, I need to go out there and execute better.”

New England will now have a decision to make over the bye week, as Jones’ season-long struggles have left his future bleak. Following the game, Zappe proclaimed that he has “100 percent” belief in himself to be New England’s starter. Whether the team does or not is yet to be seen as they did subject him to waivers earlier this season at the roster cutdown deadline.

Journeyman quarterback Will Grier is also on the roster after signing with the club on Sept. 22.

For now, Bill Belichick would not share any insight on his future QB plans.

“We’ll worry about next week next week,” he said.