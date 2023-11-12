Patriots team captains have faith in Bill Belichick despite latest loss

Bill Belichick is a first-ballot Hall of Famer who led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowls. And yet, the questions about his future are only getting louder after another disappointing performance in Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Patriots’ 10-6 defeat in Frankfurt, which saw the team make a change at quarterback late in the fourth quarter, has now dropped them to 2-8 on the season. It’s New England’s worst record after 10 weeks since Belichick’s first year at the job in 2000.

But while some fans and media members alike are calling for his head, the Patriots’ veteran leadership still has faith in the 71-year-old.

“I probably wouldn’t be sitting here if it wasn’t for him. Not many people wanted me when I came out except for Bill. He’s the only coach that came and worked me out,” Andrews said after the game.

“I have a lot of confidence in him. I’ve had a lot of success. I believe in what he says, what he does because I know it’s helped me out in my career and turned me into a better football player, like I said, to be sitting here. Sitting in Germany, I never thought a kid from Georgia would be sitting in Germany playing in an NFL game, so Coach gave me an opportunity when that’s all I wanted, and the good Lord was good to me.”

Their loss to the Colts was more of the same for the Patriots. The defense played well enough to win, but the offense was unable to capitalize: all the unit led could muster was a pair of field goals, despite driving into the opponent’s red zone on four occasions.

The final of those trips ended with Mac Jones throwing yet another bad interception — a turnover that led to his benching in favor of backup Bailey Zappe. The state of the most important position on the field only adds to the general uncertainty surrounding Belichick’s squad, and to the head coach’s own future.

And yet, the Patriots’ longest-tenured player was also quick to also express his belief in Belichick and his leadership of the organization.

“I have as much faith in Coach Belichick as I’ve ever had,” said long-time team captain Matthew Slater. “There’s no reason to be doubting who he is as a leader and a coach for this football team.”

Slater and Andrews are two of the most respected voices in the Patriots’ locker room, and their opinion carries significant weight. But even players lacking that same status have come out to support Belichick in light of the latest in a series of disappointing results.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott, for example, mentioned that the players have not been up to the task

“I think Coach Belichick has plenty of respect in this locker room,” the first-year Patriot noted. “Just a lot of things haven’t gone our way. We haven’t executed the best. We haven’t taken care of the football the best. We haven’t played sound enough. We haven’t played disciplined enough. We have too many penalties. We just have to find a way to go out there and play better football.”

Matthew Slater, who has spent his entire 16-year career working under Belichick, also thinks that the focus of criticism should lie on the players rather than their head coach.

“The struggles that we’ve had on the field this year are due to us and our inability to execute,” Slater said. “It’s got nothing to do with Coach Belichick.”