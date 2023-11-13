The New England Patriots dropped their Week 10 contest in Frankfurt 10-6 to the Indianapolis Colts to fall to 2-8 on the year. Here is who caught our eye for better or worse upon live viewing.

Loser: QB Mac Jones. Another game, another back-breaking interception for Mac Jones who also ended the game on the bench for the third time this year — although this one seemed like it could be for good. The INT was a perfectly designed play-action pass by Bill O’Brien to get Mike Gesicki wide open for a score, but Jones once again fades away while throwing and short-arms it right to Julian Blackmon. As he said: “terrible throw.”

Julian Blackmon intercepts Mac Jones at the goal line!



Beyond the pick, Jones struggled throughout the game and appeared to again leave numerous plays on the field. His performance even drew the teapot out of offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. As of now, another option under center is certainly in play for New England following the bye week.

Winners: RBs Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott. The Patriots were able to move the football at times thanks to their rushing attack. The duo helped generate a season-high 167 rushing yards (Jones included with 25) and a 57 percent success rate on the ground. Stevenson and Elliott both consistently ripped off quality gains and also made their mark in the passing attack hauling in five passes for 48 total yards.

Loser: Pass protection. With offensive line coach Adrian Klemm away from the team with a health issue, the Patriots’ offensive line fell apart in the first half. Mac Jones was sacked five times with four of those takedowns ending drives. New England’s front did settle down in the second half, but they were beat to cleanly in the opening two quarters and again had issues handling line games.

Winners: DL Christian Barmore and the Run Defense. There might not be a better football player in New England than Christian Barmore currently. The defensive lineman continued his hot streak with several pressures and a tackle for loss. New England’s run defense was strong around Barmore as they limited Jonathan Taylor to just 69 yards on 23 carries.

Loser: Special Teams. Quickly becoming a weekly part of the “down” section, special teams was again an issue on Sunday. It started with a questionable planned punt rush as the Patriots went after Indy in the end zone without a returner deep. The Colts zoned-off the blocking and handled the rush, resulting in a 69-yard punt and a major field position switch.

The @Patriots went for the all out punt block with no returner on the field.



Beyond the punt, New England continued a theme of inviting kick returns that resulted in a 41-yard return that Ty Montgomery appeared to have saved from being a touchdown. Chad Ryland also missed a 35-yard field goal that went over the top of the right upright.

