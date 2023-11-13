New England Patriots links 11/13/23 - Patriots fall to 2-8, rise to No. 3 in 2024 NFL Draft order

The bad news: The Patriots’ offense just can’t get it done under Mac Jones. Or Bailey Zappe. It seems obvious that with any good game-manager quarterback who takes care of the football, the Patriots easily win that game — even with the acknowledgment that upgrades will need to be made to WR and OL.

The good news: With Sunday’s loss, the team moved up to the 3rd spot in the 2024 draft order. Also, the defense held the Colts to ten points. They did their job. It’s a good place to be in when thinking about next year, that there’s no need to throw the entire turkey out with the carcass. And hey, even the carcass can be used to make soup.

Sure, yesterday was frustrating to watch. It’s amazing how badly the offense performed as a unit, and yet I was also observant of some of the positives. The running backs were a bright spot. The players who were in position, who were trying, but because of the quarterback play, didn’t have a chance. Those are the guys I feel bad for.

Man, this week’s film session is going to be brutal.

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS