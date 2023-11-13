The New England Patriots made everyone wake up early just to watch them play terrible offense again, this time in Germany: they scored just two field goals in a 10-6 defeat at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts. There are a lot of things to talk about, and it appears some changes are on the horizon.

With that said, let’s get into our takeaways from the game overseas.

The Mac Jones era appears to be over. Mac Jones was benched after what might have been the worst interception of his career, and there are serious questions whether the Patriots will put him back in at quarterback. Maybe this means Bailey Zappe starting after the upcoming bye, but the team has been trying to replace him all season long and there are doubts they trust him to run the offense either.

So, does that mean that Will Grier, who has been the third-string emergency QB all season, will end up as the starter? Or rookie wide receiver/quarterback hybrid Malik Cunningham?

Jones has been a huge problem, and is a big reason why the Patriots are 2-8, but it’s not going to be much better with whoever takes over for him — if they even decide to go this route. It seems inevitable that his tenure as starter will end at one point, but there are questions about the when.

Changes might be coming after the bye: We already discussed Mac Jones getting benched, but he may not be the only one losing his spot after the bye week. The Patriots may want to get their young receivers more looks moving forward, so don’t be surprised if the starting group looks different than expected come Week 12.

Bill Belichick still wants to give his team the best chance to win each week, but it’s not a bad idea to find out whether or not your young guys can play right now. It’s already a lost season anyway, maybe there is something that they can build upon for next year and beyond. At 2-8 it might make sense to try pretty much anything at this point.

“It’s just tough,” said tight end Hunter Henry. “It’s just not good enough in any aspect. We’re going into a bye here, and we’ve got a lot to improve on. We’ve got to get a lot better. It’s not good enough in any aspect.”

All eyes on 2024: The Patriots haven’t been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs yet, but, realistically, this season is over. That means that Patriots fans better get familiar with Tankathon, a website that tracks the up-to-date draft standings, and what team will be picking in what position.

The Patriots are currently in the third spot, but have the same record as the teams in second and fourth positions (and might still drop down depending on Monday Night Football). If fans can’t look forward to a competitive team on the field each weekend, at least they can look forward to a high draft pick that could help make them competitive for next season.

It’s a sad place to be, and somewhere the Patriots haven’t been in long time, but, like it or not, it’s where they find themselves now.

Improved rushing attack: Nothing worked very well in the passing game for the Patriots on Sunday, but they were able to run the ball very effectively with Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott. Stevenson had 88 yards rushing and Zeke added another 54. They were able to run it pretty much at will, and that is a good sign of things to come for this offense, especially if they plan on making a change at quarterback.

Pass protection problems: The movement the offensive line was able to get in the running game was impressive but its work in the passing game was brutal: the group allowed considerable pressure yet again, and Mac Jones to get sacked five times.

Left tackle Trent Brown missed his second straight week, and Conor McDermott left the game late, but the unit as a whole just wasn’t strong against the Colts’ pass rush. It wasn’t just one guy either — it was everyone. The pass protection needs to get better, because you can’t do much offensively if you don’t have time to throw the ball.

For as bad as Mac Jones has played, his performance cannot be viewed in a vacuum: the O-line and its lack of pass protection did its part as well.

Mac Jones’ pocket awareness is bad: The offensive line wasn’t great in pass protection, but it also did not have too much help from Jones either. He consistently holds the ball for too long and takes bad sacks, and doesn’t have the athleticism to avoid rushers in the pocket.

Tom Brady wasn’t athletic, but his movement in the pocket to avoid sacks was out of this world and one of the most underrated aspects of his game. Mac Jones, who is probably a better pure athlete than Brady was at that stage in his career, has almost none of that. It’s one of the reasons that he is being benched, and it leads to a bigger discussion about the offensive line, because, though they weren’t great, they might not have been as bad as the stats would say on Sunday.

Josh Uche is invisible: Josh Uche looked to be in line for a big contract at the end of the season, as he had a big year last year rushing the passer. But even with Matthew Judon on injured reserve with a biceps injury — opening the door for more opportunities — he’s been a big disappointment this season.

Uche missed a few games because of an injury of his own, but he has been bad against the run, and hasn’t been able to get home in the pass game either. Things are a lot easier when you have someone like Judon on the other side that defenses have to pay attention to.

Uche might be a good player to complement an elite player like Judon, but it appears that he is not an elite player himself. That is a bummer for him, and for the Patriots, whose defense could use some juice off the edge.

Given how this season went, there might be a chance that he ends up back in New England as a free agent next year without commanding a big contract. This might actually benefit the Patriots in the long run; assuming that they are going to keep Judon, having a guy who can be a good complement to him, along with Christian Barmore in the middle, could give the pass rush a boost next season and possibly beyond.

No pressure on Gardner Minshew: Perhaps it was by design, but the Patriots got almost no pressure on Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew on Sunday. He wasn’t sacked, and they only hit him once in the first half.

He was able to extend plays outside of the pocket and make some plays with his legs, but the Patriots’ rushers could not get off their blocks consistently and force him into many bad throws. Indianapolis does have a decent offensive line, but New England likely was hoping to get more out of its pass rushers on a day where an extra turnover could have been the difference between winning and losing.

Jahlani Tavai continues to get better: The trade acquisition via way of Detroit has done a good job the last two seasons of becoming a reliable player against the run; he has consistently made good plays and put himself in good positions, which has made him a solid early-down player for the Patriots. On Sunday, however, he showed even more growth, taking over Ja’Whaun Bentley’s role of every-down linebacker and holding his own.

The former second-round draft pick played well in coverage, and contributed to a Myles Bryant interception on a tipped ball while in coverage. The Patriots looked like they had little depth at linebacker going into this year, but a few guys have stepped up, and the position is turning into a strength of the team.

Shaun Wade makes an impact: The Patriots have been in flux at cornerback the last two weeks; Jack Jones and J.C. Jackson seemingly cannot stay out of the doghouse, and, combined with injuries to Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant and — of the season-ending variety — Christian Gonzalez and Marcus Jones, it has left the Patriots with a bunch of questions at the position.

However, Shaun Wade made a case for himself recently as one of the guys to get more consistent playing time moving forward. He was decent in coverage, but where he really made his mark was his tackling. He had two tackles behind the line of scrimmage, and also a really nice takedown against Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to force a fourth down.

There is still no guarantee that the Patriots are comfortable with Jackson or Jones, and with the way Wade played on Sunday, they might feel better about playing him moving forward. In a season such a this, you have to take your wins wherever you can find them.