Patriots ‘almost had a phenomenal time’ on their trip to Germany

The New England Patriots’ return to an international stage ended in disappointment. They lost their Sunday game in Frankfurt, Germany, 10-6 to the Indianapolis Colts to fall to 2-8 on the season.

But while the end result once again fell short of expectations, the experience itself was a positive one for the Patriots.

“Tremendous experience,” said team captain Matthew Slater after the game. “The support today was phenomenal, the energy. I was really surprised. But I thought it was fantastic. We had a couple soccer whistles in there. I heard it when they didn’t like calls and stuff like that. Many thanks to the German fans. Many thanks to Germany for hosting us.

“We almost had a phenomenal time. We had a pretty good time until the game. But we’re very thankful for this experience.”

Slater is among a handful of Patriots to have played internationally before, and the only one who previously represented the team in a game in Europe. As opposed to Sunday’s contest, of course, those previous trips abroad have ended in a different result for the organization.

The Patriots won both of their games in London in 2009 and 2012, respectively, and again in 2017 in Mexico City. All three of those victories came in blowout fashion, compared to a low-scoring loss in Frankfurt.

Despite the game being rather unattractive for scoring enthusiasts, the crowd at Deutsche Bank Park was still very actively involved throughout.

“Honestly, they were a really good crowd. There was cheering the whole time,” said defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr.

“They were singing songs. They had the lights in the air. That was really nice. It kind of felt — I’m not going to describe it to the atmosphere of a regular season game, but I liked how they cheered the entire game. They had high energy. I wish they could have had some fireworks in the stands. That would have been pretty cool. But other than that, the crowd here was awesome.”

The NFL announced that 50,144 people were in attendance for the game, and the crowd was noticeably pro-Patriots.

“Great atmosphere, cool experience,” said center David Andrews. “I missed our last international game, and appreciate all the support over here and the fans. I’m lucky to play for a great organization with a great fan base. Really appreciative of that.”