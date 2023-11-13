Following their 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, the New England Patriots are facing some major questions at the most important position on the field.

Starting quarterback Mac Jones, after all, was benched following an interception in the fourth quarter of the one-score game. In came second-year backup Bailey Zappe, who himself went on to throw a game-ending pick that can best be described as “ugly.”

With their bye week coming up, the Patriots now have a decision to make. Will they stick with Jones despite his disappointing season and performance versus the Colts, or hand the reins over to one of their depth options?

On Monday, head coach Bill Belichick gave his brief assessment of those — starting with Zappe.

“We’ve worked the two-minute drill,” Belichick said during an appearance on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show. “He’s gotten a lot of opportunities on that and he’s actually done pretty well at it.”

During a media conference call later on Monday, Belichick added more information.

“Bailey’s had some opportunities,” he said. “I think he’s prepared well every week, and we called on him at the end of a couple games — three games, I guess it was. I think he stepped in and did the best he could. Was it perfect? No. Were there some positive things? Yes.”

In his lone drive against the Colts, Zappe ended the game against the Colts going 3-of-7 for 25 yards with that one interception. On the year, he is 10-of-25 for 104 yards with one pick and one sack.

The Patriots also have another quarterback on their roster at the moment, fifth-year man Will Grier. After arriving in New England in late September, the former third-round draft pick has served as the third option at the position — a regular game day inactive, dressing as an emergency player.

Grier has yet to see any game action for the Patriots, and according to Belichick his opportunities in practice have also been limited.

“Will’s certainly improving every week in terms of understanding and working with his teammates, and running the scout team and executing the plays that he has the opportunity to,” he said. “There’s just not a lot of opportunities for that, right now — the third position, which is where he’s been. But he’s taken advantage of the ones that he’s had.”

In addition, the Patriots also have undrafted rookie Malik Cunningham on their practice squad. However, the Louisville product, who saw more action at wide receiver this summer, has only played in one game this year: he was on the field for six snaps against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6, and released from the 53-man roster shortly thereafter.

The Patriots have until Nov. 26 to figure out what to do at quarterback. They will play the New York Giants, who themselves have issues at QB, on the road that day.